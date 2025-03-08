The Punchy Ingredient Giada De Laurentiis Spikes Her Bread Crumbs With

Chef Giada De Laurentiis has plenty of genius cooking tips on her TikTok page, like ways to use up leftover parmesan rinds for extra flavor or how to make soups more creamy without the use of dairy. In her newest cookbook "Super-Italian," De Laurentiis has an entire chapter dedicated to her lifelong love of homemade condiments. Included in this chapter is a recipe for garlicky breadcrumbs that uses whole garlic cloves, red pepper flakes, and an ingredient you might not expect to find in breadcrumbs: whole anchovy filets. Common in Italian and Mediterranean cuisine, anchovy adds extra salty flavor to the breadcrumbs, contrasted by adding lemon zest once the mixture has cooled for additional brightness.

In a TikTok video, you can see that the filets of anchovy seem to melt down in the pan, flavoring the oil without leaving behind large chunks of fish to contend with, as you want the breadcrumbs to be a uniform texture throughout. De Laurentiis says she makes a batch of them almost weekly and keeps the flavor-packed crumbs in a container near her stove to use whenever she wants.

De Laurentiis uses the garlicky, anchovy-flavored breadcrumbs on a radicchio Caesar salad, but there are so many other applications for the crispy breadcrumbs. They would be great on top of pasta, providing a crunchy texture that contrasts with noodles and sauce. If you want to double down on the fish flavor, use the anchovy breadcrumbs to top next-level meatballs made with anchovies.