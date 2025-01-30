The Ingredient Giada De Laurentiis Used In Place Of Salt To Lighten Her Recipes

It's hard to imagine cooking without salt. The mineral is featured in practically all savory recipes alongside pepper as something to add until your tastes are satisfied. It pulls all the ingredients together and even balances things out in a number of desserts. Although salt can be the foundation of a flavorful dish, Giada de Laurentiis uses lemon juice to give equally delicious results.

The chef and restaurateur isn't exactly an enemy of salt — she always has three salts in her kitchen and each of the minerals has its own role in her recipe. Yet, when looking to make foods a little lighter, de Laurentiis turns to lemon juice. In a 2013 interview with Today, the chef discussed needing something to replace the significance that salt played in her recipes. "Salt was tough because I don't add a lot of ingredients to my food, so the ingredients that I do use, I use often," de Laurentiis explained.

Like salt, lemon juice helps to balance out a variety of ingredients while making the overall dish taste a little more pronounced. Its acidity brightens food, giving it a flavorful finish. You can opt to cook dishes relying on just the citrus or hit a savory dish with lemon for a flavor boost instead of using extra salt.

