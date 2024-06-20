The 3 Salts Giada De Laurentiis Always Has In Her Kitchen

Giada De Laurentiis said she uses the everyday salt in everything from baking to pasta water. This kind has a fine texture, making it easy to mix in a variety of baked goods or meals. Adding sodium like this to your pot of boiling water with noodles is important because it adds flavor and lessens the chance for stickiness. This makes it the perfect type of salt to use in your saucepan if you are making a simple spaghetti carbonara recipe.

De Laurentiis explained that she uses the flakey Maldon salt for finishing dishes like a salad. This sodium variety has a less bitter taste than other versions, as well as a savory zing. The cooking host recommended using this ingredient on top of a Caprese salad to really make it pop.

The very fine version with herbs that the talented chef swears by is a Tuscan salt blend from Dario Cecchini. On her website Giadzy, it's described as being a "blend of wild herbs and flowers combined with pure sea salt." De Laurentiis said she loves the taste and smell of this one and suggested using to season seafood, meat, grilled, and roasted veggies. With these salt varieties in your cooking arsenal, you'll be cooking like a professional chef in no time.