The Recipes Nancy Silverton Recommends Using Anchovies In - Exclusive

Most people's first exposure to anchovies is in Caesar salad dressing or as a pizza topping, but those certainly aren't the only uses for this ingredient. Silverton shared, "We use anchovies in our green pestos or pounded sauces (like salsa verde) that we then usually pair with fish." She also enjoys serving the tangy salsa with lamb chops for contrast. That said, pairing it with a fish-based dish is a good tip if you're beginning your anchovy journey since the fishy taste won't seem out of place.

To match the intensity, Silverton often complements the salty fish with an herbaceous note of parsley and the pungent kick of garlic and capers. Meanwhile, lemon and olive oil keep the flavors bright and the texture smoothly blended. Other herbs can be swapped in depending on the flavor profile, and you can toss in walnuts or pine nuts to create a pesto variation.

Silverton commented, "We also use anchovies to marinate our lamb." In this case, the ingredient plays up the umami element of the meat, enhancing the various flavors while infusing it with saltiness. If you're not quite ready to soak your cut of lamb in an anchovy bath, consider melting a couple of fillets as you saute onions for a ground meat pasta sauce.

