Give Butter A Punch Of Umami With One Leftover Oil

There's nothing like repurposing leftovers to lessen food waste and transform your favorites into a completely new format. Whether you're tossing your favorite meat, veggies, and cheese into a casserole dish for a dinnertime bake, turning leftover cake slices into ice cream sandwiches for dessert, or even figuring out how to utilize the residual oil in your favorite canned fish, there's a place for all leftovers provided they haven't gone past their prime. With regard to fish oil in particular, you might be surprised to find that anchovy oil delivers a blast of umami to butter with a wide variety of applications.

If you're getting ready to toss out a tin, consider trying one of the many creative ways to use anchovy oil and retain this bit of liquid gold for use in a delightful compound butter. The fish flavors and rich texture of the oil will add an extra element of depth to your butter by combining two different fats that complement one another. For a perfectly salty compound butter, pop open a can of anchovies and taste the delicious difference.

Be mindful of the salt content already present in your butter to avoid risking an overly salty combination. The simple method for making compound butter is to whip it up in a food processor, roll it into a log shape and wrap it, and then pop it into the fridge to let everything set. From there, you can use your anchovy oil butter in a number of dishes.