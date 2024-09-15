How To Quickly Cook Tuna Steaks With Your Oven Broiler

Grilling, frying, baking, sauteing; the possibilities for cooking fresh fish are plentiful and delicious. Tuna, in steak form, is often quickly seared to perfection for an enjoyable meal. The texture and taste of tuna means it doesn't require a whole lot of cooking to get to a tasty point of doneness. In fact, overcooking a tuna steak can lead to dry, chewy, and downright inedible piece of protein, which is definitely less than delicious. Of the variety of ways to cook tuna steak without drying it out, using your oven might seem among the more laborious options. However, it's actually very straightforward to quickly cook your tuna steaks in the broiler for an easy lunch, dinner, or anytime fish meal.

Rather than using a traditional and slower method of baking your tuna in the oven, cooking it with a high blast of heat from your oven's broiler is an excellent way to efficiently get your fish dish done without being overdone. The best part is that it only takes about two to three minutes per side on high heat for your tuna steaks to be ready. Knowing this, all you need to do is choose your favorite seasonings or marinades to prepare your fish prior to oven broiling and then decide what sides you should serve alongside it.