Never Let Leftover Cake Go To Waste Again. Make Ice Cream Sandwiches Instead
It might seem far-fetched, but have you ever found yourself with leftover cake? If you've baked a cake that didn't turn out as planned but still have a portion of it intact — or if you find yourself overloaded with a mountain of leftover Costco cake because the warehouse doesn't sell it in single slices (yet) –- you're in luck. There's a fail-proof way to transform any cake mistake or surplus into a revitalized sweet treat. Save your cake and slap a nice chilly gob of ice cream in between two pieces, and you'll have an ice cream sandwich that easily outranks even the most popular of store-bought ice cream sandwiches.
Consider your favorite ice cream sandwich for a moment. In lieu of cookies, most have a cake-like consistency, between which the ice cream is housed. You can enjoy the rich delicious flavors in an easy-to-make and even more uniquely customizable format by scrounging up your cake scraps and making ice cream sandwich magic. This works because it not only resembles the taste and texture of a traditional ice cream sandwich, but also lets you moderate the cake-to-ice-cream ratio. No matter what kind of cake or ice cream you use, it's hard to go wrong by letting your leftover cake be the gift that keeps on giving.
The perfect cake and ice cream sandwich
Similar to using store-bought cake mix to create your own classic ice cream sandwiches, this even easier trick helps you avoid food waste while still allowing you to be creative in the kitchen. It's as simple as cutting a pair of your ideal sized cake slices to accommodate a generous scoop of ice cream, freezing everything for several hours, and then retrieving it from the freezer to enjoy. Some examples of cake you might try this with are red velvet or devil's food, both of which make an excellent pairing with a rich vanilla or cream cheese-inspired ice cream. If you're a fan of black sesame ice cream sandwiches, try swapping out the cookies for some slices of leftover chocolate cake.
You can even use leftover cake to prepare a batch of ice cream sandwiches and freeze them ahead of a party. Assembling these sandwiches in bulk simply requires enough leftover cake, a deep enough pan to stack your sandwiches, and a zest for sweet treats and experimenting. A super simple three-ingredient lemon cake would work great sandwiching a creamy lemon sorbet or gelato. Try sandwiching a rich scoop of butter pecan between two slices of leftover Southern caramel cake for a sweet treat that can't be beat. Any way you slice it, your leftover cake will make the perfect ice cream sandwiches. And remember: sharing is caring!