Never Let Leftover Cake Go To Waste Again. Make Ice Cream Sandwiches Instead

It might seem far-fetched, but have you ever found yourself with leftover cake? If you've baked a cake that didn't turn out as planned but still have a portion of it intact — or if you find yourself overloaded with a mountain of leftover Costco cake because the warehouse doesn't sell it in single slices (yet) –- you're in luck. There's a fail-proof way to transform any cake mistake or surplus into a revitalized sweet treat. Save your cake and slap a nice chilly gob of ice cream in between two pieces, and you'll have an ice cream sandwich that easily outranks even the most popular of store-bought ice cream sandwiches.

Consider your favorite ice cream sandwich for a moment. In lieu of cookies, most have a cake-like consistency, between which the ice cream is housed. You can enjoy the rich delicious flavors in an easy-to-make and even more uniquely customizable format by scrounging up your cake scraps and making ice cream sandwich magic. This works because it not only resembles the taste and texture of a traditional ice cream sandwich, but also lets you moderate the cake-to-ice-cream ratio. No matter what kind of cake or ice cream you use, it's hard to go wrong by letting your leftover cake be the gift that keeps on giving.