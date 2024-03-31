How To Make An Easy Lemon Cake With Just 3 Ingredients

While complex desserts can be fun to make, sometimes we just want a super simple recipe — especially if it only requires a handful of ingredients. Next time you're in the mood to whip up an easy-to-make dessert, consider making a 3-ingredient lemon cake.

To make the cake, all you need is a 16-ounce box of angel food cake mix, a 21-ounce can of lemon pie filling (or lemon curd), and one large lemon. You'll use the lemon for both its juice and its zest, which will add extra, fresh lemon flavor. Additionally, disregard any instructions on the angel food cake mix (such as adding water) and only add the mix.

Not only does it require just three ingredients, but it only takes three steps: Mix the ingredients in one bowl, pour into a 9x13 baking dish, and bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 to 30 minutes. You'll know the cake is done when the edges are golden brown and a toothpick or knife comes out clean. The result is a light and fluffy cake, full of bright lemon-y flavor. You'll hardly be able to tell the difference between this and a lemon cake with more ingredients.