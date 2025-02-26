5 Myths To Unlearn About Costco's Kirkland Signature Groceries

Costco shoppers are quite familiar with the Kirkland Signature brand, Costco's private label. Kirkland Signature products range from clothing to batteries to groceries, with each product designed to match or exceed the quality of national brands. According to Costco's 2024 annual report, Kirkland Signature brands bring in higher profit margins than national brands and play a significant role in maintaining customer loyalty. When it comes to groceries, there are many Kirkland Signature products to choose from. You'll find everything from pantry basics like meat, eggs, and cooking oils to snacks, coffee, and tea packaged under the Kirkland Signature label.

Some Kirkland Signature grocery products have taken on legendary status, either because they are produced by well-known manufacturers or because Costco fans are trying to determine which company makes them. Rumors about Kirkland Signature French Vodka flew about for ages, with customers wondering whether Grey Goose was distilling the popular liquor. Speculation became so intense that Costco finally revealed that Gayant Distillery was the vodka's source. Mystery solved! Despite all the social media chatter about product manufacturers, some of the myths about Costco's Kirkland Signature groceries are just that — myths. These myths need to be busted.