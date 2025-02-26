13 Quick Microwave Meals For College Students Beyond Ramen
At first glance, the idea of having a trained chef like myself discuss dorm-friendly microwave meals might seem silly. Professional chefs can cook just about anything, so why would I ever fuss with the microwave? But I, too, have previously been a harried college student — one with no other options than a microwave — at multiple points in my life. Plus, the cooking profession is notorious for its long hours and physical demands, so I've often relied on whatever was easiest (like microwave meals) when eating after work.
In short, I really do appreciate a good microwave meal. And thanks to my professional cooking background and multiple periods as a microwave-reliant student, I'm familiar with numerous microwave-friendly recipes, as well as plenty of tips for cooking with the college student staple appliance.
Rather than talk about frozen prepared meals (you can check out our rankings of supermarket frozen dinners and Costco frozen meals, if you like), I'll instead focus on quick meals you can cook from scratch. From breakfast through dinner, these meals are all inexpensive, reasonably healthy, and require few ingredients — and there's even a dessert! Without further ado, here are some meals you can quickly create in the microwave.
Oatmeal is a healthy and versatile option
True confession: Like Bert on Sesame Street, I'm an oatmeal guy. I grew up in Nova Scotia with some Scots ancestry, so it's arguably in my blood. Of course, oats are also a super-healthy way to start your day, and they're both fast and versatile in the microwave. While overnight oats with upgraded add-ins seem to get all the online love, Ina Garten loves microwaving oatmeal (it's her favorite breakfast, reportedly), and so will you.
You can use quick oats or old-fashioned, depending on how much time you can invest. In either case, use ½ cup of oats to 1 cup of liquid, which can be water, milk, or a mixture of the two. For quick oats, zap them for 1 or 2 minutes, while old-fashioned oats tend to need 3 to 5 minutes. Make sure your bowl is deep enough that it won't overflow, because it's messy when they do (trust me on that one).
You can also tweak them just as much as you do with overnight oats. Add your choice of fruit and warm spices, punch it up with seeds or nuts, or consider your sweetener of choice. For added protein, stir in a spoonful of nut butter, or add whey powder to the liquid. You can add flax or chia seeds for healthy fatty acids and extra fiber; you can even go full savory, adding crumbled bacon, cheese, or a (microwaved) soft-cooked egg on top.
Microwaved scrambled eggs are easy
If mornings find you leaning more in the eggs-and-bacon direction than hot cereal, you can use the microwave for that, too. Scrambled eggs are fast in the microwave and couldn't be much easier. And while the price of eggs is fairly high at the time of this writing, they're still a relatively cost-effective protein source for budget-constrained students.
To microwave your eggs, first lightly oil, spray, or butter a plate or bowl. Next, beat your eggs in a spare mug with salt and pepper, plus a splash of milk if you have it. Pour the beaten eggs into the plate or bowl, then microwave them for about a minute. Give the eggs a stir (as they tend to cook unevenly), then return them to the microwave for another minute (or until they're done).
You can take this basic process in numerous different directions. Want to call it an omelet? Use a small microwaveable baking dish, zap your meat or vegetable fillings first, then add the eggs (with any cheese at the end so it doesn't get leathery). You can make a frittata for lunch using the same basic method in a deeper dish and with more of everything, or a breakfast sandwich with a mug or small bowl that's roughly the size of an English muffin. You can cook a few strips of bacon to go alongside by microwaving it between paper towel sheets, or using the viral bowl trick for exceptionally crisp bacon.
You can make shirred eggs
Okay, this is sort of a chef thing, but bear with me. After all, shirred eggs are just as easy as any other microwaved egg, but more impressive (and just plain special). Think of microwaveable shirred eggs as a somewhat fancy breakfast that requires minimal effort.
Classic shirred eggs are baked in a ceramic ramekin, but a coffee mug or small microwaveable bowl will do. Butter or oil it, then add an egg or two and a splash of cream (a coffee creamer from the cafeteria will do in a pinch). Poke the whites and the yolks separately with a toothpick, so they don't explode when heated. Microwave the eggs for 1 minute, then drag your toothpick through the cooked whites so the uncooked part can get through to the outside (be sure to avoid breaking the yolk in the process). Repeat for another minute or so until the egg is almost set, then stop the microwave, and wait 1 minute as it finishes cooking in its own heat.
To make it more of a meal, consider a favorite option of mine. Instead of a bowl, clean and halve a small winter squash, and microwave it until it's tender. Then line it with a slice of deli ham, add your egg, and microwave again until the egg is cooked. The squash and savory ham complement each other — and the egg — beautifully.
Quesadillas are quick and easy in the microwave
This one is a pretty obvious pick, but I'm going to include it anyway — partly because it's a slam-dunk, and partly because there are a few ways to make it a better meal. Making quesadillas in the microwave won't get you the same crisp exterior you get in a skillet or oven, but it's still a great option.
Making quesadillas in the microwave couldn't be any easier. Put your tortilla on a microwaveable plate, add your fillings and cheese, then zap it for a minute or two until the fillings are heated and the cheese is melty. Then fold, cut, and serve. Alternatively, for larger quesadillas, use one tortilla each for the top and bottom layers.
The fillings are where college students get to stretch their wings with this dish. Any leftover vegetables and meats are fair game, traditional or not; just be sure to microwave them separately, if necessary, before assembling the quesadilla. Canned beans are a cheap way to add substance, protein, and fiber, while onions are also inexpensive, add lots of flavor, and keep well without refrigeration. Toss in a splash of salsa, and you're good to go.
Sliced potatoes with onions and cheese are cheap and filling
Potatoes are absolutely your friend when you're on a budget. They're versatile, they're filling, they're surprisingly nutritious, and they're cheap year-round. You can think of microwaved sliced potatoes as a quick meal in its own right by adding toppings, or just treat it as a side dish to go with an entree.
This is straightforward to make. Thinly slice one large potato, add a handful of thinly-sliced onion (just eyeball it), and toss them with a splash of oil. Put the mixture on a plate or in a small microwaveable baking dish, then microwave them for 8 to 10 minutes. A lid or plastic wrap traps steam and speeds cooking. You'll need to stir or toss the spuds at least once, as well, to make sure they cook evenly.
Once they're cooked, you can top the potato and onions with whatever you like. Go with a handful of grated cheese, a microwaved egg, some crumbled bacon, or any microwaveable vegetables you prefer. You can even turn this dish a quick-and-dirty version of classic potatoes au gratin by melting regular or processed cheese into a splash of cream (those creamers from the cafeteria will come in handy again) to make a quick cheese sauce.
Try building grain bowls or burritos
Another versatile and filling meal — and one that can be genuinely healthful, as well — is grain bowls or burritos. They'll keep you feeling full for a long time, and you can pull them together cheaply and easily.
The two core ingredients here are microwaveable rice and canned beans. Both are budget-friendly and convenient, and will provide protein and carbohydrates along with lots of fiber. With that in mind, the only thing you need for a balanced grain bowl is a bit of fat (ideally in a healthy form, like avocado), and your choice of additional fresh toppings. This can include shredded vegetables, or lean proteins such as tuna, chicken, or tofu. Some toppings should be heated while others should be cold, so add them before or after microwaving as needed.
For portability, you can build burritos the same way. Just load your ingredients into a soft flour tortilla, and roll it before heating. You can treat the tortilla as your main carb for the burrito, but include some cooked grains as you wish. Whether you opt to bowl or roll, you'll still get a hearty, healthy meal.
Mug pizza can be enjoyed from the microwave
Students are famously pizza-fueled (it's a cliche for a reason), but ordering in gets expensive in a hurry — even when you're pooling your money with friends. For a light meal — or just a quick and flavorful treat when you want a little something — microwaved pizza in a mug can be an excellent option.
There are two ways you can go with the crust. One is to make your own for a scratch mug pizza, while the other is to fall back on canned (with the "whomp" sound) biscuits. You may have used those before to make quick mini pizzas with biscuit dough, but they work just as well in a mug. Press one round of biscuit dough into the bottom of your mug, turning and stretching it so it comes up along the sides and forms a well. After this, pour in whatever you have for tomato sauce, then sprinkle on as much cheese as your budget and taste buds dictate.
Once everything is added to the mug, microwave for 1 ½ to 2 minutes on high until the cheese melts and the dough is puffy and cooked through. It may take a bit longer depending on your microwave. Other toppings — from peppers to pepperoni — are welcome if you have them, as well, though you might want to microwave those separately so they're fully cooked.
Microwaved baked potatoes are always delightful
I've said it before and I'll say it again: Potatoes are a student's friend because of their low cost, nutrition, and versatility. One of the easiest ways to enjoy them in the microwave is in the form of a "baked" potato. They aren't quite the same as oven-baked, but still make a fast and satisfying meal (one I've eaten many times over the years).
First wash your potato, then pierce it several times with a fork to allow steam to escape as it cooks; otherwise, it'll explode and make a mess in your microwave. Wrapping your spud in dampened paper towel makes the best microwaved baked potato because it prevents them from drying out.
Now, depending on its size and the power of your microwave, cook the potato on high for 5 to 6 minutes. Once it's tender all the way through (test this with a toothpick or the tip of a paring knife), it's done. You can even crisp the skin a bit by removing the paper towel, rubbing oil on the potato, then returning it to the microwave during the last minute of cooking. At this point, you can enjoy your potato simply with butter, or top it with your favorite additions (even leftovers from previous meals). The same basic technique also works for sweet potatoes, if you prefer those.
Stick with regular pasta and grains (not the microwave kind)
It's a lot easier to eat well as a student with a microwave in the 2020s than it was in the dark days (AKA the 1970s) when I was first at school. For one thing, supermarkets are packed full of microwavable convenience foods, including various side dishes and full meals. Unfortunately, these are often expensive, even for staples like pasta, potatoes, and grains. But just like potatoes, standard pastas and grains (as opposed to the microwave-ready varieties) offer a cheaper and more versatile option that's easy to cook in the microwave.
For pasta, short and chunky shapes (like penne and elbow macaroni) tend to microwave best. Skinny noodles, such as spaghetti, may try to stick together, so you'll need to stir those. As for rice and other grains, use whatever ratio of grains to water the package calls for, and cook it in a microwave rice cooker or a heatproof bowl covered with plastic wrap (be sure to poke a hole so the steam vents). You can use regular white rice, brown rice, "converted" or parboiled rice, or alternatives like quinoa and freekeh. As a bonus, you can easily clean your microwave if you wipe out the steam with a damp cloth while it's still warm.
Stuffed acorn squash is a legit entree
Fast food-style meals can be comforting, filling, and even healthy, but sometimes you just want a "real" meal — the type you'd have at home. Stuffed squash is an easy way to scratch that itch. Start by halving a small acorn or similar winter squash, and scoop out the seeds and pith (you can roast the seeds as a snack). Put the squash on a plate and microwave it on high until it's soft.
Next, combine a package of microwaveable rice or other grain with your choice of seasonings, some frozen vegetables, and choice of meat, poultry, fish or other protein. Some microwave grains even come with seasonings and veggies already included. Stuff this into the squash, then return it to the microwave, and cook for another minute or so until everything is hot and steaming.
During the warmer months (at the beginning and end of the academic year), you may find this dish more appealing when stuffing bell peppers, summer squash, or other lighter options. We even have a list of vegetables you should be stuffing, if you need any inspiration.
Whip up a DIY microwave mac and cheese
For a lot of students, macaroni and cheese is right up there with pizza as a supposed food group in its own right. You can buy frozen microwavable mac and cheese straight from your supermarket's freezer aisle, of course. But again, those options can get expensive in a hurry, so you may want to look at alternatives.
Now, one of the easiest options is cooking regular boxed mac and cheese in your microwave instead of the stovetop. But for a better, budget-friendlier result, you're better off starting from scratch. Some people question whether it's worth cooking pasta in the microwave, but hey ... when a microwave is what you've got, you roll with it.
Start by measuring a portion of pasta into a microwavable bowl, measuring cup, or an actual microwave pasta cooker (if you have one), then adding water. Microwave it for the package's stovetop cooking time, plus an extra minute or two. Once it's cooked, drain the water, and whip up a two-ingredient microwave cheese sauce. If you're not a fan of processed American cheese, any melty cheese will also work (cheddar, Jack, Gruyere, or the like). This is better than instant, but still fast and cheap.
Microwave enchiladas can stretch your boundaries
Enchiladas are a little more work than burritos or quesadillas, but just as easy to cook in the microwave. Frozen enchiladas can taste good, bad, or indifferent, and they're not something you enjoy often on an average student's budget. Thankfully, you can make some from scratch instead in the microwave.
You'll need corn tortillas, cheese, and some kind of meat or meat substitute (like canned beans or tofu), as well as the sauce. Start by warming your tortillas one at a time in the microwave for a few seconds so they're pliable, then wrapping them in a towel to keep warm. Next, divide your meat, beans, and other fillings between the tortillas, roll them up like cigars, and lay them seam-side down in a microwavable baking dish.
Douse the enchiladas with sauce, then microwave the dish until it's bubbly and heated all the way through. Finally, add a topping of shredded cheese, before returning it to the microwave until the cheese is also melted and bubbly. Depending on the size of your baking dish and microwave, this can be shared or eating alone.
Make yourself a mug of apple crisp
Desserts from the microwave are a fairly common thing, and our recipes for lemon mug cake or a mug brownie can scratch that itch when the mood strikes. But I wanted to finish with a healthier dessert that felt homey and comforting, so I'm opting for microwave apple crisp.
Start by peeling an apple and slicing it up into a large mug or small microwavable bowl. Next, sprinkle it with sugar and cinnamon, and microwave it on high for a few minutes until the apples are tender. You can easily finish it with a sprinkle of store-bought granola, or make the same kind of topping you'd prepare for a classic apple crisp. Either way, this quick microwave dish feels more homestyle to me because I live in apple-growing country.
On that note, you can use peaches or berries instead in you prefer, or any other fruit you happen to have on hand. It's your treat, after all, so make it the way you like it.
