13 Quick Microwave Meals For College Students Beyond Ramen

At first glance, the idea of having a trained chef like myself discuss dorm-friendly microwave meals might seem silly. Professional chefs can cook just about anything, so why would I ever fuss with the microwave? But I, too, have previously been a harried college student — one with no other options than a microwave — at multiple points in my life. Plus, the cooking profession is notorious for its long hours and physical demands, so I've often relied on whatever was easiest (like microwave meals) when eating after work.

In short, I really do appreciate a good microwave meal. And thanks to my professional cooking background and multiple periods as a microwave-reliant student, I'm familiar with numerous microwave-friendly recipes, as well as plenty of tips for cooking with the college student staple appliance.

Rather than talk about frozen prepared meals (you can check out our rankings of supermarket frozen dinners and Costco frozen meals, if you like), I'll instead focus on quick meals you can cook from scratch. From breakfast through dinner, these meals are all inexpensive, reasonably healthy, and require few ingredients — and there's even a dessert! Without further ado, here are some meals you can quickly create in the microwave.