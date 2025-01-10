How To Cook Stovetop Boxed Mac And Cheese In The Microwave

Stovetop mac and cheese is one of those comforting meals that's perfect to have on standby for when you need an easy dinner on the table with minimal effort. A genuine crowd-pleaser, a store-bought box of this childhood classic also has a lengthy expiration date so you can buy in bulk and keep your pantry locked and loaded with potential cheesy goodness for culinary emergencies. While some may say that stovetop mac doesn't have a patch on a homespun mac and cheese, which features a rich béchamel and oodles of sharp cheddar, it does make a reasonable sub when time is short and you don't have the inclination to make a roux. One way to prepare a stovetop mac even faster is to give it a spin in the microwave. The noodles cook super quickly and you can make the entire thing in the bowl you want to serve it in, eliminating the washing up.

To make microwaved mac and cheese, put your noodles in a microwave-safe bowl, add enough water to submerge them, and cover with a lid. Then cook them for three to four minutes on high power. At this point, give the pasta a stir and check to see if it's cooked through (simply microwave it a little more if it's underdone). Drain any excess water from the bowl and add a knob of butter, a dash of milk, and your sachet of cheese sauce into your hot pasta, taking care to stir continuously.