How To Cook Stovetop Boxed Mac And Cheese In The Microwave
Stovetop mac and cheese is one of those comforting meals that's perfect to have on standby for when you need an easy dinner on the table with minimal effort. A genuine crowd-pleaser, a store-bought box of this childhood classic also has a lengthy expiration date so you can buy in bulk and keep your pantry locked and loaded with potential cheesy goodness for culinary emergencies. While some may say that stovetop mac doesn't have a patch on a homespun mac and cheese, which features a rich béchamel and oodles of sharp cheddar, it does make a reasonable sub when time is short and you don't have the inclination to make a roux. One way to prepare a stovetop mac even faster is to give it a spin in the microwave. The noodles cook super quickly and you can make the entire thing in the bowl you want to serve it in, eliminating the washing up.
To make microwaved mac and cheese, put your noodles in a microwave-safe bowl, add enough water to submerge them, and cover with a lid. Then cook them for three to four minutes on high power. At this point, give the pasta a stir and check to see if it's cooked through (simply microwave it a little more if it's underdone). Drain any excess water from the bowl and add a knob of butter, a dash of milk, and your sachet of cheese sauce into your hot pasta, taking care to stir continuously.
Starchy pasta water gives mac and cheese a glossy sheen
When draining your pasta, hold back some of the water in the bottom of your container. This is because some of the starch in the pasta will leech out as it's microwaved, turning the cooking water into a useful ingredient. Stir a couple of spoons of this magic ingredient through your mac and cheese and it will lend your finished dish a glossy sheen and provide a little hot liquid for the butter and cheese sauce to melt into. The starch in the water will help to thicken up the sauce as it cools so don't worry about it looking loose. The steam emanating from the pasta and cooking water will melt the additional ingredients beautifully, however, feel free to return it to the microwave for a few seconds if you want your pasta to be very hot and develop bubbly edges (just make sure to protect your hands when removing it).
Make your mac and cheese more decadent by drizzling over some infused garlic oil, stirring through a spoonful of heavy cream, or doubling the ratio of cheese. You could even top it with crushed potato chips, fried onions, or savory bacon crumbles. None of these additions require cooking and will elevate a basic boxed mac and cheese in seconds. Some even swear by adding a dash of fish sauce to give it an umami punch or cracking in a raw egg to maximize protein and richness.