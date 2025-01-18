15 Frozen Enchiladas, Ranked Worst To Best
While I am not the biggest fan of enchiladas, the ones I have tried over the years have been from authentic Mexican kitchens. The first restaurant I ever worked in was a Mexican restaurant. So, I do know how they should taste when prepared correctly, including the different sauces that can accompany them. And that may make the bar high for the frozen food contenders. But I think we all deserve the best.
I have to say I was amazed at the sheer number of choices I had when it came to frozen enchiladas. There are so many different brands, sizes, preparation options, sauces, ingredient quality, fillings, and even dietary-specific items that are scattered throughout the frozen section of the grocery aisles. Due to the sheer variety of dishes to try, I was sure I was going to find some really great flavors. Sadly, this became more of a needle in a haystack venture with most of the dishes falling quickly to the bottom of the list.
15. Kroger cheese enchiladas in red sauce family size
The Kroger cheese enchiladas were prepared in the oven and took an additional 20 minutes to finish. Needless to say, these enchiladas did not start out strong, nor did they finish that way. While they did look like what you would expect from an enchilada dish, the taste was far from anything you would ever want to be served.
While plating this dish, I was immediately disappointed by the scant amount of sauce I found. However, that disappointment did not last long. The first bite was immediately nauseating as the amount of salt that hit my tongue was so overwhelming I was glad there wasn't more. Forcing a second bite was beyond difficult and offered no less than the first. There was nothing that could be tasted over the jaw-clenching saltiness that overwhelmed every part of this dish.
Additionally, while this item touted three servings, this was not the case. There is no way this family-sized entrée is enough to feed more than two people. But I cannot even imagine what two people would want to eat it. Hard pass.
14. Saffron Road chicken enchiladas poblano
Saffron Road offered a dark meat chicken, spinach, and cheese enchilada in what was deemed a creamy poblano sauce. With easy microwave instructions, this single meal portion was simple to prepare and gave a nice showing of rice and black beans separated to their opposite sides. There was an obvious aroma of corn tortilla that wafted from the hot dish, which made me believe I was going to be receiving a nice, authentic taste. That was not the case.
The rice was tough and overly chewy with a strange flavor of coconut. And the chicken was so rubbery I almost spit it out as the texture was so strange, I wasn't sure what I had just bitten into. The corn tortilla flavor overpowered all else and left a very unpleasant aftertaste. Again, this is a dish I highly advise leaving in the frozen aisle.
13. Saffron Road chicken enchiladas al chipotle
This Saffron Road selection offered what was supposed to be a smokey, spicy chipotle sauce flavor with hearty black beans and fire-roasted corn. And I was pleased to see that the enchilada had been prepared using Oaxaca cheese, which should be creamy and similar to a nice mozzarella.
The aroma of the corn tortilla is evident when microwaving. And there is a nice amount of black beans and visibly roasted corn. The ingredients gave the impression of a higher quality product and made a nice first impression. The black beans had a refried bean taste that looked and tasted exactly that. And while the corn tortilla was authentic, the corn flavor was so overpowering no other flavors could come through. Even worse, it was extremely difficult to clear from my palate. This was unpleasant at best.
12. El Monterey Signature chicken enchiladas
These chicken enchiladas from El Monterey come with Spanish rice with visible red peppers and black beans. The package claims that they are covered in a Suiza sauce, which should offer a rich and creamy flavor. The shredded chicken is visible and looks promising. All in all, I was expecting something tasty to try, but I think the packaging oversold the product.
The sauce seemed like a generic red enchilada sauce, with a bit of heat on the back end. And even with all the flavor potentials that were obvious upon sight, the biggest flavors to come through were cumin and a very artificial manufactured taste that is difficult to describe. While this dish wasn't painful to taste test, I certainly did not want more than the two bites necessary.
11. Amy's roasted poblano enchilada
Amy's roasted poblano enchilada was said to be filled with carrots, bell peppers, zucchini, fire-roasted poblano, tofu, and a cheese blend. And the sauce is proclaimed to be made from scratch, which is not something I expect to find in a frozen dish.
There was a nice aroma of crema and pepper straight out of the microwave. Visually, it was cheesy, with a creamy texture. There was also the crunch of carrots, and the corn tortilla was obvious without being overwhelming. The sauce, however, was a huge burst of cilantro that covered any other flavors that may have wanted to come through.
Other than cilantro and a hint of the corn tortilla, the entirety of the enchilada was slightly tasteless. Even taking more than a few bites, I just couldn't pinpoint what I was tasting. So, while I can't come out and say that this one is definitively bad, it wasn't good either.
10. El Monterey Signature cheese enchiladas
The El Monterey cheese enchilada was interestingly accompanied by cilantro lime rice and a supposed Verde sauce that was nowhere near the color I expected. Besides the color being visually off, I was also slightly shocked to see peas in the rice. So, I went into the taste test prepared for something just a bit different.
The sauce was a little sweet and definitely had a tang that was pleasant, but there wasn't quite enough of it. The dish did carry a nice medium heat that didn't sear the tongue or overstay its welcome. The rice was well-cooked, and the enchilada itself was visibly packed and full of cheese. But both the flavor of the cheese and corn tortilla were lost to me. And while this dish didn't taste bad, it did leave me feeling confused about most of the ingredient choices that had been made. However, those ingredients had such muted flavors that I really can't speak to how they taste together.
9. Stouffer's chicken enchiladas
I've always felt that Stouffer's offered decent family-portioned frozen entrees, so I expected the enchiladas to be on par with the rest of the brand's offerings. And, I don't believe I was wrong. While it did have to cook about 10 minutes longer than the directions suggested, the enchiladas were twice as big as any of the other ones I tasted. And it did give off a nice aroma from the oven while baking.
Fresh from the oven, this dish is not visually pleasing as the large enchiladas burst while cooking. There didn't look to be much sauce, but the flavor was there and gave a rich enchilada taste. The bites were definitely hearty as the Southwest-style rice is packed beneath each enchilada, giving it a nice bed of rice, peppers, and corn that offer both texture and taste. The corn tortilla is thick and fluffy but didn't offer up any flavor of its own. The cheese was evident and tasty, but I didn't necessarily taste the queso that was mentioned on the box. And while this is sold as a family-sized entrée, I'm not sure that it would feed four people.
Overall, I feel like this is exactly what should be found in the middle of the rankings. It was filling and had nice flavors, even though some were lacking. For the price, I would not rank this as a complete disappointment.
8. Night Hawk enchilada fiesta cheese with beef sauce
The thing I liked about this right off the bat is that the rice and refried beans come in separate portions. And as far as flavor is concerned, each one tasted as you would generally expect. The enchilada, however, didn't have much flavor other than the corn tortilla, which presented a really nice texture but was definitely the flavor frontrunner.
The cheese was ample and pleasantly stringy when cutting off a bite, but it was rather hard to find as far as taste. I will say, though, that the texture and mouthfeel of the cheese were very pleasing. The reason I feel this can be ranked a notch higher is that I would pay this individual price over the higher prices of a family meal that offers about the same experience.
7. El Monterey Signature beef enchiladas
The El Monterey beef enchilada was a definite turning point in this taste test. In under a minute in the microwave, this dish offered a nice aroma that was completely unexpected. And while it was a beef enchilada, I was pleasantly surprised at the string of cheese that stretched when I removed the enchilada for plating.
The chipotle sauce was sweet and smokey but much spicier than I anticipated. There was a rich flavor of paprika and red pepper, which did not overpower the well-seasoned shredded beef. The Spanish rice was a tad on the chewy side, and the black beans were a little tight and chalky. But this dish was the first to offer the variety of tastes it promoted. The enchiladas themselves were the first I would actually eat.
6. Amy's enchilada with black beans and vegetables
Amy's enchiladas have a lovely look to them even while frozen. There is an ample amount of sauce that thickens while cooking but doesn't disintegrate or adhere to the cardboard cooking dish. The black beans come out soft and flavorful. And accompanying vegetables cook up nice and firm with a little bit of spiciness that comes through.
While not advertised as such, the sauce tastes like a mole sauce with a touch of sweetness and a pleasing heat on the back end. It was very savory and enjoyable to taste. As far as vegetarian options go, I feel this is a good one. However, I was left wanting just a little more.
5. El Monterey Signature steak enchilada
I was interested in seeing a steak option available among the enchiladas and wondered how this would come across when compared to shredded beef. I am happy to report that it stood out. The shredded steak was very hearty and had a great smoke taste to it. Both in texture and taste, it set itself apart from a shredded beef.
The chipotle sauce was creamy and slightly sweet. And while I found the rice to be a bit bland for a Spanish style, I didn't really miss it. The enchilada was good on its own, offering flavors of jalapeno and green chilis. There was a nice medium heat that surfaced on the end. And the corn tortilla was authentic without being overwhelming. Definitely a solid execution on El Monterey's part.
4. Amy's enchilada mole
The description on the box gave me pause as I reviewed the ingredient list for the mole sauce — dried chiles, roasted pumpkin seeds, cashews, almonds, bittersweet chocolate, and warming spices. Amy's is a brand that stands out for me because it incorporates interesting ingredients and flavorful options. And this one was no different.
There was an immediate aroma of cocoa emanating from the warm dish, which was incredibly comforting. Visually, it looked nice and offered a plentiful amount of sauce. And I'm so glad it did because the sauce was beautiful. Not too sweet, with rich hints of cinnamon and chocolate and a slow-building heat, this mole sauce alone made the dish worth tasting.
The corn tortilla was thick and substantial in texture. The cheese was stringy and kept a creamy texture and taste. If there had been more to the filling itself, I imagine this would have landed even closer to the number one spot. But on the merits of the sauce alone, this one gets very high marks.
3. Night Hawk enchilada fiesta beef with beef sauce
At first glance, this was not the most visually appetizing option, and my hopes for the taste were quite low. Surprisingly enough, the beef and beef sauce were both substantial and well-seasoned. I was happy with the first and second bites and even went back for more.
Additionally, the refried beans were incredibly creamy and tasted very close to the restaurant's quality. The rice was even cooked correctly and had a pleasant hint of Spanish flavor. The corn tortilla came through but was not overpowering and had no artificial taste. Also, the sauce doesn't really carry an enchilada-style flavor to it. Although tasty, it lacks a bit of spice and smoke.
2. Hungry-Man Selects Mexican style fiesta
Just placing this in my shopping cart took me back to the time of aluminum-covered TV dinners. I genuinely chuckled when I realized what I thought was a cheese sauce was actually a serving of pudding, a side offering I thought had been lost to the ages. Even taking it out of the package was nostalgic as the beef enchiladas with Mexican rice and refried beans were separated into their neat little compartments as though Hungry-Man had not changed a thing in decades. But upon tasting it, I was clearly knocked back to the present day. This is not what I recall at all from a frozen dinner.
The rich taste of hearty beef immediately came through. The chili sauce had spice and smoke, was thick with flavor, abundant in proportion, and added just a little kick of heat. I couldn't believe this was a Hungry-Man dinner!
Fluffy rice and crisp peppers are mixed into the sauce that covers the enchiladas, amping up the flavor and texture. The corn tortilla was slightly dense, with a taste profile that was far from overwhelming. Even upon tasting the coconut pudding, which I felt was an odd pairing, I was left wanting more. It reminded me a bit of flan with a creamier texture, and somehow, it made sense. If this had been a bigger meal and was presented in a more modern way, it would have fought very hard for the number one slot.
1. Trader Joe's salsa verde chicken enchiladas
I find that Trader Joe's generally offers something I love or hate. I have never fallen in the middle with one of their products. With the salsa verde chicken enchiladas, I can say these are going in the love column. These enchiladas were beautifully presented, even frozen, with bright red peppers and dark green onions setting atop a lovely muted green salsa verde. And it tasted just as good as it looked.
The chicken was plump and juicy with a fresh-cut texture. The vegetables offer an immense amount of flavor. The sauce is not too thick and holds a palate-pleasing sweetness with an appropriate amount of spice. The cumin is warm but not overwhelming. The tortillas are thick and hearty, giving only a slight corn taste. And the flavor is matched equally with the volume of these robust enchiladas.
This is very easily too much for a single portion. And with an easy rice or bean addition, it would definitely feed two happily. For the price, amount, and taste profile, this is the hands down definitive winner in the frozen enchilada category.
Methodology
When it came to price per portion, almost all of these enchiladas fell on equal ground. Even the different brands' standing of higher quality, gluten-free, and organic ingredients didn't nudge the needle. And while I thought that preparation would push a few apart from the rest, it really didn't make much difference whether these were oven-baked or microwaved. When it came down to ranking these particular dishes, it was really all about the taste. And the flavors ran the gamut.
With all options having such abundant taste profiles, I was very careful in palate cleansing between tastings. But leading with the mantra of not judging a book by its cover, all of these dishes were given the same level of opportunity to delight or disappoint. There are a few that I could have easily just summed up as gross. And I was just as surprised at the rankings as anyone could be. Nevertheless, now I know what I will reach for and what I will warn others against when visiting the freezer section for frozen enchiladas.