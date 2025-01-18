15 Frozen Enchiladas, Ranked Worst To Best

The Kroger cheese enchiladas were prepared in the oven and took an additional 20 minutes to finish. Needless to say, these enchiladas did not start out strong, nor did they finish that way. While they did look like what you would expect from an enchilada dish, the taste was far from anything you would ever want to be served.

While plating this dish, I was immediately disappointed by the scant amount of sauce I found. However, that disappointment did not last long. The first bite was immediately nauseating as the amount of salt that hit my tongue was so overwhelming I was glad there wasn't more. Forcing a second bite was beyond difficult and offered no less than the first. There was nothing that could be tasted over the jaw-clenching saltiness that overwhelmed every part of this dish.

Additionally, while this item touted three servings, this was not the case. There is no way this family-sized entrée is enough to feed more than two people. But I cannot even imagine what two people would want to eat it. Hard pass.