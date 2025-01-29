2-Ingredient Microwave Cheese Sauce Comes Together In No Time At All

Whether you're sprinkling feta over a Greek salad or melting cheddar over a hamburger, cheese is always a welcome addition. Sauce is an especially decadent celebration of cheese, with iconic recipes like beer cheese (which is not the same as pub cheese) for soft pretzels and creamy queso to accompany chips and margaritas. That said, most types of cheese don't just melt into a uniformly creamy sauce, especially in the microwave, so a two-ingredient microwave cheese sauce that comes together in a minute or two is a modern miracle. American cheese and half-and-half are the two ingredients you can microwave to achieve the cheese sauce of your dreams.

American cheese may be an ultra-processed, but its composition and additives are what make a microwave cheese sauce possible. Made of a blend of different meltable cheeses, American cheese also contains the emulsifier sodium citrate. This emulsifier is the secret ingredient for meltability, preventing cheese's oils and proteins from separating during the heating process. It's no wonder that American cheese made it on our list of the 14 best cheeses for your grilled cheese sandwich. Half-and-half provides more dairy richness as well as the liquid volume needed to turn American cheese into a sauce. To make the sauce requires little more than tearing a couple of Kraft American cheese singles into quarters, placing them in a microwavable bowl with 1-2 tablespoons of half-and-half, and nuking the mixture for one minute, pausing to give it a stir halfway through.

