Is There A Difference Between Beer Cheese And Pub Cheese?

If you're drinking brews at a bar, you're naturally going to want to snack on something salty. Enter pretzels with beer cheese — or is it pub cheese? Is there any difference between these two tasty dips? Yes, there is, but it's subtle.

Beer cheese is typically made with — you guessed it — some type of beer. In fact, that's sort of a requirement for it to be called beer cheese. The heated version looks similar to nacho cheese sauce, while the cold variety has a thicker consistency, but both are ideal for dipping soft, salty pretzels into. The beer adds smoothness and flavor, whether you're going with a fruitier or nuttier brew. And while some alcohol does burn off during cooking, the dip still retains as much as 85% of it, according to Idaho State University. Beer cheese differs from pub cheese in that the latter doesn't necessarily contain brews, but beer cheese falls under the pub cheese umbrella. If you're alcohol-free or just not a fan of the boozy flavor, a different type of pub cheese may be what you're looking for.