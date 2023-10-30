Making Quesadillas In The Microwave Couldn't Get Any Easier

Gooey in the center and crispy on the outside, a quesadilla is one of those rare meals that's perfect for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. The filling can be as simple as chopped deli meat, black beans, and Cheddar or as complex as prosciutto, mozzarella, and fresh herbs. This flexibility is exactly what makes quesadillas so convenient and delicious. To make them even easier to cook, try preparing them using the microwave.

The first benefit is, of course, its uber-quick cooking speed. When your belly's rumbling and you have a few odds and ends to use up from the recesses of the fridge, you can put a satisfying quesadilla together, cook it in the microwave, and gobble it up well before your hanger levels reach red alert. This is particularly useful if you're feeding ravenous children who are moments away from a tantrum but still require a nutritious and satisfying meal. Secondly, you won't need to wash a pan afterward, leaving you with more time to enjoy your meal served on the very plate you microwaved it on. We concede that a microwaved quesadilla won't have crispy edges, but that's a small sacrifice to make in return for an appetizing dinner prepped pronto with hardly any washing up.