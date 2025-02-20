Trader Joe's Worst Candy Is Unmemorable At Best

At first glance, you might think the Oat Chocolate Bar is made with the milk substitute oat milk. But, you'll be surprised to know there is no cow or non-dairy milk present in this candy. It's actually made with cocoa butter, cocoa mass, ground oats, cane sugar, rice syrup, natural vanilla flavor, and sunflower lecithin. And it's the combination of ground oats and rice syrup that's supposed to make this chocolate lusciously creamy like milk chocolate. However, these two ingredients fail to replicate the creaminess that cow's milk or oat milk would have given this candy.

Since oat milk is known for being thicker and creamier than other plant-based milks, this candy could have benefitted from its creamier texture. Plus, it would have balanced the heavy oat flavor since oat milk has a very subtle taste. The oat flavor is so strong that overpowers the chocolate. And instead of eating a chocolate bar, you feel like you're eating chocolate-flavored oatmeal, which is okay if you love that kind of texture, however, most people aren't looking for that when they're eating milk chocolate.

Despite it having 40% cocoa mass, which is more than milk chocolate has, the chocolate feels like an unwanted guest at the ground oats' party. Hence, why it's one of the six desserts to avoid at Trader Joe's. This candy is just a total miss when it comes to deliciousness. The only redeeming quality is that you get three bars in one package for only $1.99. Otherwise, this dairy-free treat will need a few improvements before it's named one of the absolute best snacks at Trader Joe's.

