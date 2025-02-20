Trader Joe's Worst Candy Is Unmemorable At Best
Trader Joe's is truly a mecca for all snack connoisseurs. Whether you're looking for some standout cookies or the perfect snack to satisfy both your salty and sweet cravings, Trader Joe's has an extensive line of snacks that will appeal to everyone, including those with dietary restrictions. And if you're looking for specific allergy-free snacks, Trader Joe's has you covered. It has an impressive line of gluten-free snacks that are equally as delicious as any other snack and a wide range of candy that's vegan, soy-free, nut-free, and dairy-free. Its candy line, which is rather underrated, features quite a few gems like springle jangle and milk chocolate peanut butter cups. However, it also has a few lackluster products like the Oat Chocolate Bar. This candy is so unmemorable, that we deemed it one of the worst candies at Trader Joe's by the Tasting Table staff.
Made with zero milk, this chocolate bar is supposed to be the perfect chocolatey, sweet treat for those who are lactose intolerant or have a milk allergy. However, it fails to deliver the smooth, creamy texture it promised on its packaging. Instead, it has a waxy texture that's less than desirable. And it even lacks the sweet, indulgent flavor that milk chocolate, made with cow's milk, is famous for. As a whole, this candy is rather disappointing considering it gained a lot of attention when it was originally announced. In fact, Trader Joe's shoppers were rather impressed with this chocolate bar when it was first released. However, opinions change and not everyone loves this once-beloved candy bar.
What's in Trader Joe's Oat Chocolate Bars?
At first glance, you might think the Oat Chocolate Bar is made with the milk substitute oat milk. But, you'll be surprised to know there is no cow or non-dairy milk present in this candy. It's actually made with cocoa butter, cocoa mass, ground oats, cane sugar, rice syrup, natural vanilla flavor, and sunflower lecithin. And it's the combination of ground oats and rice syrup that's supposed to make this chocolate lusciously creamy like milk chocolate. However, these two ingredients fail to replicate the creaminess that cow's milk or oat milk would have given this candy.
Since oat milk is known for being thicker and creamier than other plant-based milks, this candy could have benefitted from its creamier texture. Plus, it would have balanced the heavy oat flavor since oat milk has a very subtle taste. The oat flavor is so strong that overpowers the chocolate. And instead of eating a chocolate bar, you feel like you're eating chocolate-flavored oatmeal, which is okay if you love that kind of texture, however, most people aren't looking for that when they're eating milk chocolate.
Despite it having 40% cocoa mass, which is more than milk chocolate has, the chocolate feels like an unwanted guest at the ground oats' party. Hence, why it's one of the six desserts to avoid at Trader Joe's. This candy is just a total miss when it comes to deliciousness. The only redeeming quality is that you get three bars in one package for only $1.99. Otherwise, this dairy-free treat will need a few improvements before it's named one of the absolute best snacks at Trader Joe's.