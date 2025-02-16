Herby Ground Beef-Stuffed Grape Leaves Recipe
Stuffed grape leaves, also known as dolmas, are a much beloved dish in both Mediterranean and middle eastern cuisine. While these wonderfully tender, rich, and aromatic rolls are easily found ready-made in the supermarkets, there is truly nothing like the freshly made version enjoyed still warm from the pan, so we heartily recommend making your own if you have a few hours to spare.
These herby ground beef-stuffed grape leaves, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, are mouthwateringly juicy and bursting with flavor. The grape leaves are filled with a combination of creamy short grain rice, savory and meaty ground beef, warming cumin and cinnamon, and an abundance of fresh, fragrant herbs, before being simmered in a tomato paste mixture until perfectly tender. They are then cooked with lots of lemon juice for the final 20 minutes, to produce irresistibly rich, creamy, and zingy beef-stuffed grape leaves which can be served either as a starter or as part of a larger meal.
Gather the ingredients for this herby ground beef-stuffed grape leaves recipe
To begin this herby ground beef-stuffed grape leaves recipe, first you will want to gather the ingredients. For the filling you will want short grain rice, olive oil, an onion, ground beef, cumin, cinnamon, salt and pepper, fresh mint, fresh parsley, and fresh dill. To complete this dish you will also need grape leaves, tomato paste, and lemon juice.
Step 1: Soak the rice
Soak the rice in warm water for 15 minutes.
Step 2: Drain the rice
Drain the rice and set aside.
Step 3: Heat a pan
Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a frying pan over a medium heat.
Step 4: Saute the onion
Saute the diced onion for 3 to 4 minutes.
Step 5: Add beef and spices
Add the ground beef, cumin, cinnamon, salt, and pepper to the pan.
Step 6: Saute the beef
Saute everything together for 5 to 6 minutes, until the beef is just cooked, then remove from the heat.
Step 7: Mix the filling
Mix the drained rice, mint, parsley, and dill into the beef mixture.
Step 8: Rinse the grape leaves
Rinse off the grape leaves in warm water.
Step 9: Sort the leaves
Separate the leaves into whole leaves and broken leaves. You can use the broken leaves later to line the cooking pot.
Step 10: Lay out a leaf
To roll the grape leaves, first lay one leaf flat on a work surface.
Step 11: Add the beef filling
Add roughly 1 tablespoon of the beef filling to the center of the leaf.
Step 12: Fold the base and sides
Fold the base of the leaf up and over the beef filling, then fold in the sides.
Step 13: Roll
Carefully roll the leaf forward, encasing the beef filling inside.
Step 14: Repeat the process
Continue this process until you have used up the whole grape leaves and filling.
Step 15: Mix tomato broth
Stir the tomato paste into a jug containing 4 cups of hot water.
Step 16: Line Dutch oven with grape leaves
To assemble the stuffed grape leaves for cooking, first drizzle a little oil into a deep pan or Dutch oven, and layer the base and sides with broken grape leaves.
Step 17: Layer the stuffed grape leaves
Place the stuffed grape leaves into the pan, drizzling each layer with a little olive oil.
Step 18: Add the tomato broth
Place a few final leaves on top to protect the stuffed grape leaves, then pour the hot tomato paste mixture into the pan.
Step 19: Place plate on top
Place an upside-down plate on top to help press the stuffed leaves down as they cook.
Step 20: Simmer
Bring the pan to a low simmer and cook for 50 minutes, until the leaves are tender.
Step 21: Add lemon juice
Add the lemon juice to the pan and then let the stuffed grape leaves cook for another 20 to 25 minutes.
Step 22: Allow to cool
Remove from the heat and allow to cool for 15 to 20 minutes.
Step 23: Serve
Transfer to a serving dish and enjoy.
This recipe features grape leaves stuffed with a hearty and spiced combination of ground beef, herbs, and spices like cumin and cinnamon.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|46
|Total Fat
|2.9 g
|Saturated Fat
|1.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|8.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|2.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.5 g
|Total Sugars
|1.0 g
|Sodium
|36.1 mg
|Protein
|2.7 g
How should you serve these ground beef-stuffed grape leaves?
These ground beef-stuffed grape leaves are a wonderfully versatile dish that can either be enjoyed on their own as a snack, starter, or appetizer, or can be served as part of a wider meal with complementary foods. If serving them as a starter or a snack for guests, we recommend accompanying the stuffed grape leaves with a creamy and zingy yogurt-based dip such as tzatziki. They can also be enjoyed as part of a charcuterie board or mezze platter, where they can be paired with other Mediterranean or Middle Eastern foods, such as pitta bread, baba ganoush, falafel, and grilled vegetables.
While stuffed grape leaves make a great side dish or part of an ensemble, they are also both flavorful and filling enough to be served as a main dish. For a meaty side, why not try grilled zaatar chicken skewers, or garlicky Greek baked chicken? Alternatively, a simple and fresh Greek salad or seven layer salad would pair wonderfully with the beef-stuffed grape leaves and add a contrasting freshness and crunch to their rich flavor and tender texture.
How can I store and reheat leftover stuffed grape leaves?
This dish, while absolutely worth all the stuffing and rolling, can be a real labor of love. Once you have carefully filled, rolled, and cooked the grape leaves, and then let them simmer for over an hour, you will want to take good care of any leftovers you may end up with. Luckily, these stuffed grape leaves can easily be stored and enjoyed at a later date. Simply wait for them to cool completely then transfer them to an airtight container and store them in the fridge. They will keep well for two to three days.
While the stuffed grape leaves are delicious eaten straight from the fridge, they really are at their best when eaten warm. For best results, we recommend using an oven. Preheat the oven to 325 F and place the stuffed grape leaves into an oven dish with a little fluid — either the leftover liquids from their cooking pot, or simply a splash of water will do. Cover them well with foil. Place in the oven and allow them to heat through for 15 to 20 minutes before serving.