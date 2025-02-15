The Popular Boxed Soup That Actually Deserves All The Hype

There are some realms to which the phrase "don't believe the hype" happily does not apply, and Trader Joe's Organic Tomato & Roasted Red Pepper Soup is certainly among them. In Tasting Table's ranking of nine popular boxed soups, the ultra-popular option came out on top. We arrived at this conclusion after evaluating the different offerings based on how flavorful, fresh-tasting, and salty they were as well as the texture.

This hype-worthy boxed soup has inspired a trove of copycat recipes, and it's even available for purchase on Amazon (albeit at a much steeper price, which fans appear to be willing to pay). It's full-bodied and rich, yet not overly sweet. In this elevated staple, the tomato base meets earthy roasted red pepper tones for a dimensionality that foodies might not expect from store-bought tomato soup.

Thanks to the resealable screw-cap, it's simple to enjoy a single serving at a time and come back for more later. Or, this versatile boxed soup could be transformed into a whole menu of different recipes to incorporate into your weeknight dinner rotation. It's a reliable foundation for tomato-soup-based dishes from stuffed peppers to meatloaf, lasagna, or comforting casseroles, and per the TJ's website, a 32-fluid-ounce box runs for $3.49.

