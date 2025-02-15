The Popular Boxed Soup That Actually Deserves All The Hype
There are some realms to which the phrase "don't believe the hype" happily does not apply, and Trader Joe's Organic Tomato & Roasted Red Pepper Soup is certainly among them. In Tasting Table's ranking of nine popular boxed soups, the ultra-popular option came out on top. We arrived at this conclusion after evaluating the different offerings based on how flavorful, fresh-tasting, and salty they were as well as the texture.
This hype-worthy boxed soup has inspired a trove of copycat recipes, and it's even available for purchase on Amazon (albeit at a much steeper price, which fans appear to be willing to pay). It's full-bodied and rich, yet not overly sweet. In this elevated staple, the tomato base meets earthy roasted red pepper tones for a dimensionality that foodies might not expect from store-bought tomato soup.
Thanks to the resealable screw-cap, it's simple to enjoy a single serving at a time and come back for more later. Or, this versatile boxed soup could be transformed into a whole menu of different recipes to incorporate into your weeknight dinner rotation. It's a reliable foundation for tomato-soup-based dishes from stuffed peppers to meatloaf, lasagna, or comforting casseroles, and per the TJ's website, a 32-fluid-ounce box runs for $3.49.
We'll continue singing the praises of Trader Joe's Organic Tomato & Roasted Red Pepper Soup
Trader Joe's Organic Tomato & Roasted Red Pepper Soup comes pre-seasoned with cane sugar, sea salt, garlic powder, onion powder, black pepper, and cayenne pepper, per the ingredients label. But, this soup also performs beautifully as a vehicle for fresh herbs like parsley, sage, and oregano. Place a few leaves on top for an impressive, flavorful garnish and watch your dinner party guests swoon. Serve with a drizzle of olive oil, balsamic vinegar for piquant darkness, or a swirl of pesto for savory herbaceous flair.
To bulk up the meal, the Trader Joe's website suggests adding toothy chunked vegetables or canned beans into the mix. Pinto beans and softened, roasted parsnips or winter squash would make especially delicious additions to this jammy, earthy soup. Cubed firm tofu or spicy Italian sausage could also add a hearty kick of protein.
For a low-effort, high-intrigue dinner, you could whip up a broccoli rabe grilled cheese sandwich on marbled rye and dunk it in a steaming mug of this multilayered boxed soup. (We have a few tips for nailing the perfectly melted grilled cheese, by the way.) You could even float frozen tortellini in the soup for a simple two-step supper (bonus points if you toss in a handful of kale). To complete the meal, pair with a fresh green salad and a dish of any of TJ's fancy crackers for garnish.