9 Popular Boxed Soups, Ranked

If there is someone out there who doesn't like soup, I don't want to know about it. Just about everyone I've come in contact with loves a good soup, with some of the favorites being creamy tomato soup, Italian wedding, or the chicken noodle. These comforting classic are especially welcomed when autumn rolls around and become a staple in the dead of winter. There's nothing like a hot bowl of soup topped with cheese that's served with toast on the side, or, ideally, paired with grilled cheese. Soup is just the ultimate comfort food.

Most ready-to-eat soups come in cans from recognizable names like Campbell's or Progresso. But soup also comes in boxes, though far less commonly. I set out to try some of the boxed soups from the few brands that offer them. My mission was to rank them from worst to best, so that you have a better idea of what to expect. I discovered some really good ones that any soup lover will want to try.