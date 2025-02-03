Review: New Refreshers Are Hit Or Miss While Valentine Offerings Shine At Starbucks

Unexpected gestures are common in February. Nobody wants to get branded as a romantic ignoramus by their love interest on the 14th, obviously. But surprises aren't usually drinkable, not unless you're celebrating Valentine's Day by imbibing blindfolded, which is possible, but zanier than the way everyone else tends to do it. The easier way to drink the unexpected is to head down to Starbucks to try its February limited-time offerings.

Of course, you don't have to wait till Valentine's Day to enjoy the February drinks at Starbucks this year, but it certainly helps to have an excuse for indulgence. Perhaps for that reason, lighter flavors await in the non-Valentine LTOs: a fruit and herb combination of blackberry and sage is featured in this season's round of Starbucks Refreshers for those of us just looking for some hygge amid the dog days of winter — or are those cat days, since we stay inside sleeping and staying warm?

A very friendly team of baristas crafted all five drinks for me, with great care and attention, and having tried each in full, I'm warning you, lover: You had better pick carefully and be prepared for a surprise; all three of the Refreshers arrive in quite a different taste profile than you'd expect, even knowing what's in them. If you can't roll with unpredictability, stick to the Valentine orders.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.