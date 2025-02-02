The 12 Best Sports Bars In New Orleans To Watch The Super Bowl
As football season comes to a close, the excitement builds and fans have only one thing on the brain: the mack daddy of all U.S. sporting events, the Super Bowl. In 2025, The Big Easy buzzes and a hearty "who dat?" can be heard for miles as Super Bowl LIX kicks off at the home of The Saints, Caesars Superdome. While it would be ideal to watch the game from the stadium itself, the next best thing is to watch the action unfold surrounded by sports fans in the hosting city. With diehard support for LSU and the state's NFL team, New Orleans is, without a doubt, a football town. Some restaurants and stores are even known to close for games, because why bother opening when everyone is busy cheering on their team?
New Orleans respects the holy trinity of football, food, and beer, so there's no short supply of sports-themed bars, though they're not all created equal. When it comes to The Super Bowl, an event of such caliber requires a paragon among sports bars to watch the biggest game of the year and chow down on chef-made snacks. I once called The Crescent City home, so I know the city's restaurant and bar scene, including which spots are packed with TVs and football fans galore. I've hand-selected the bars on this list to guarantee that your Super Bowl experience will be a memorable one in a city that does sports, booze, and partying right.
Cooter Brown's Tavern and Oyster Bar
Cooter Brown's has everything you could possibly want in a New Orleans bar: football, late-night oysters, a massive beer selection, and views of the country's most famous river. The bar has been a favorite of sports and beer fans since the late '70s and still retains the old-school, laid-back character of the notorious decade. Cooter Brown's has all the charm and quirks of a neighborhood dive bar, but without the sloppy service, limited selection, and sometimes less-than-clean amenities. TVs are lined up above the bar, but they're not the main attraction, so you can still easily snuggle up on a date or tune out the game if it's not playing out in your favor.
The bottled beer list* at Cooter Brown's is practically endless with 400 domestic and imported selections, so you'll find something to please everyone from a West Coast hipster to your Coors-sipping grandpa. The tap hosts 45 beers, and they always rotate. Snack on fresh Gulf Coast oysters during the game at Cooter Brown's, and keep the party going on Tuesdays until midnight for half price oysters. Stay for dinner and enjoy elevated traditional pub fare with a Louisiana twist, like catfish fish-and-chips, po'boys, and legendary boudin balls. Cooter Brown's is open daily from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.
(504) 866-9104
509 S Carrollton Ave, New Orleans, LA 70118
The District Lounge
The Warehouse District is rife with tourist attractions and the typical hustle and bustle of city life. The District acts as a much-appreciated oasis in a sea of touristy commotion. You'll feel right at home when you take a seat at the homey bar and are greeted by friendly locals and a bartender that takes your drink order with the same enthusiasm that they extend to seasoned regulars. The District is right down the street from the Morial Convention Center, so it's been known to host large corporate events and travelers on business, but football watch parties are always on the table.
At The District, you'll find comfy booth seating in front of a 90-inch big screen TV, and during LSU and Saints games, everyone in the bar is glued to it. There are seven smaller televisions, too, which come in handy when the place gets crowded. A generous happy hour goes from 3 to 7 on weekdays, offering $5 well drinks, $3 PBRs and High Lifes, and — in typical New Orleans fashion — discounted doubles of Jameson. Enjoy pub-style comfort food in between drinks, like flatbread pizzas and quesadillas. The District is open Monday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m., Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to midnight.
(504) 301-1476
711 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans, LA 70130
J and J's Sports Lounge
J and J's is a vaguely punk-rock Bywater dive with a locals-only vibe and old-school sports bar aesthetic. It's been slinging beers on the corner since 2010 and gets busy on weekend nights or during games, whether it be American or European football. J and J's is where everyone in the neighborhood gathers for The Super Bowl, bar none. There's plenty of charming character in its service and decor, including sports and music memorabilia, kitschy signage, and neon lights emitting a comforting glow. Come here often enough, and you're guaranteed to run into an old pal from your past or make a new best friend.
J and J's is locally famous for hosting booze-riddled car washes, pot lucks, and taco nights. There's always a potluck-style meal during Saints games, so the next time The Saints are in The Super Bowl, you better find yourself at J and J's for the feast of a lifetime. You probably won't find any tourists here, but locals are welcoming, and the $3 PBRs all day plus the friendly company turns first-time visitors into regulars for life. J and J's is open every day from morning until late-late at night.
(504) 942-8877
800 France St, New Orleans, LA 70117
MRB Bar and Kitchen
MRB is a timeless, hole-in-the-wall French Quarter spot boasting 10 TVs and a massive beer menu with over 100 options, many of which are local. It's not a place you'll find too many out-of-towners, although those looking for the real NOLA experience usually choose MRB over the more bougie pubs in The Quarter. This spot gets crowded during games, with folks spilling out into the courtyard to sit and enjoy a po'boy and a pint. You'll often find live music acts here, ranging from jazz to acoustic folk.
Like much of New Olreans, MRB is all about frozen cocktails. Its claim to fame is an elusive "green drank," but it also does a great Pimm's Cup. Po'boys and chargrilled oysters with a variety of toppings and fixings are a house specialty. St. Phillip-style oysters — which involves slow cooking the mollusks in chili pork broth and then topping them with crispy cracker crumbs, collard greens, parmesan, and garlic butter — are among the best in the city. MRB Bar and Kitchen opens early every day and closes late at night.
(504) 524-2558
515 St Philip St, New Orleans, LA 70116
The Rusty Nail
The Rusty Nail, tucked away in The Warehouse District, is an unassuming spot that looks like any old dive bar from the outside, but inside is one of NOLA's best kept secrets. The bar is known for its expansive patio — which it shares with its oyster bar neighbor — where a cool weekend night sees swarms of diverse customers. Sports fans come looking to catch the game from the outside TVs and cocktail enthusiasts show up for the strong, artisanal drinks and the eclectic ambiance. Whiskey is the main attraction at The Rusty Nail, which boasts over 275 different varieties of the liquor of choice for much of New Orleans, including rye, Scotch, bourbon, and even Mexican, Japanese, and Taiwanese whiskeys.
Grab a bite from Sidecar Oyster Bar right next door, and settle in on the patio with a whiskey flight before the big game. Thursday night means $10 pitchers of local beer — the perfect Thursday night football accompaniment. Drink prices reflect those of a dingy dive, but the atmosphere and selection here says otherwise. The Rusty Nail is open from 4 p.m. to midnight on weekday nights and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. on weekends.
(504) 525-5515
1100 Constance St, New Orleans, LA 70130
Bayou Beer Garden
The Bayou Beer Garden in Mid City doesn't scream "sports bar" at first glance, but rather "grandma's cozy cottage". But the quaint, grandmotherly aesthetic is a bit of an oxymoron, because this place is all about sports. It's got a little bit of everything: a great booze selection, a huge space, plenty of TVs, and killer food. The wide, expansive outside patio — complete with a grandiose fountain — can seat plenty of guests, perfect for when major games bring in the crowds. The covered area, where there's an assortment of TVs, is typically teeming with sports fans and can even be rented out for private watch parties.
The Bayou Beer Garden is paradise for any craft beer enthusiast. There are 16 taps inside and 29 outside, with a few reserved for the staples like Miller and Modelo, but most cranking out fruity, funky local brews. French fries are the bar snack of choice among regulars, especially disco fries loaded with cheese-drenched smoked brisket. There's frequent, massive crawfish boils going on when the season allows, so keep up with their socials so you know when to arrive with a hankering for sea bugs. The Bayou Beer Garden is open daily from noon to 1 a.m.
(504) 302-9357
326 N Norman C Francis Parkway, New Orleans, LA
Bullet's Sports Bar
Unbelievably, Bullet's Sports Bar is actually named for its proprietor. Rollin "Bullet" Garcia was shot when he got caught in the crosshairs of a robbery, earning a really cool nickname in the process. So when he decided to open up a bar right down the street from his Seventh Ward home, the name for his new venture was an obvious choice. Bullet's is a no-nonsense, no-frills kind of place where you can find friends gathered any time of day and The Saints' schedule dictates all the goings-on in the bar. Garcia and his devoted regulars call this place a second home, so Garcia does what he can to preserve it as a safe and relaxing place for the townsfolk; no youngins, drugs, or riff-raff allowed.
Catch Bullet's during one of its events, like intimate live jazz performances, DJs, or Ladies Night. The latter goes on every Friday and features margs and LI's for only five bucks, buy-one-get-one shots, and $2 domestic beers. Grab a bite to eat from one of the food trucks inevitably parked in the front of the bar, especially during games. Big games are an absolute spectacle here; if you're not a football fan to begin with, you'll be so engrossed in the action that you'll leave as one. Bullet's Sports Bar is open every day from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
instagram.com/bullets_sportsbar
(504) 948-4003
2441 A P Tureaud Ave, New Orleans, LA 70119
The Jimani
New Orleans is no stranger to hauntings, and this includes The Jimani — the city's spookiest sports bar. Back in the '70s, an arson attack resulted in the deaths of dozens of people in The Upstairs Lounge — the bar that was then above The Jimani. Today, folks claim that the spirits of those killed in this vicious attack against the bar's gay clientele haunt the now vacant premises as a way to bring attention to a crime that was more-or-less swept under the rug.
The Jamani was established in 1971 in a historic French Quarter building. You probably won't stop at this spot on a New Orleans tour, because The Jimani is mostly off of tourists' radar. The bar is actually known city-wide as a service industry worker's watering hole; you'll often find bartenders, servers, and line cooks enjoying a drink and the game before a shift, or drowning their sorrows after a particularly rough Mardi Gras-season night.
At The Jimani, there's plenty of TVs to catch the game, but they're not the main attraction and never distract from the bar's dimly-lit, homey ambiance. A massive beer menu offers a little something for everyone, and the kitchen cranks out burgers and dogs like there's no tomorrow. The Jimani opens daily at 11:30 and stays open all night.
(504) 524-0493
141 Chartres St, New Orleans, LA 70130
Manning's
2012 saw the opening of former Saints quarterback Archie Manning's eponymous bar and restaurant. His spot is dedicated to the love of football, so what better place to experience the culmination of the season? Upon opening, Manning — pioneer of the venerable football family — decked out his bar with 210 seats, 30 televisions, and both indoor and outdoor areas to relax and enjoy the game. The bar is located inside the Caesars Hotel and Casino, so traveler's to New Orleans can experience an exciting night out with ease, but locals are no strangers here, either. There's really nowhere to sit at Manning's that doesn't give you a fantastic view of the game, which is why folks from all over the city flock here on Super Bowl Sunday. It's surprisingly cozy for its massive size, and includes theatre-style leather armchairs for maximum comfort on game day.
At Manning's, football is the priority, but that doesn't mean food and drinks are put on the back burner. Blackened gulf fish tacos, gumbo, and catfish fingers are authentic favorites, and there's plenty of canned, bottled, and draft beer or football-themed cocktails. Manning's is open Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.
(504) 593-8118
519 Fulton St, New Orleans, LA 70130
Markey's Bar
Markey's Bar captures the spirit of the Ninth Ward to a tee. For out-of-towners, it may seem like an average hole-in-the-wall, but to Bywater residents, it's a home away from home with deep roots in the city's history. Its legacy began back in 1947, when Roy Markey opened the bar and imbued it with his family's Irish heritage. Irish-Americans in the neighborhood favored the bar back then, and now it's a spot where folks of all ages and backgrounds gather to watch the game, play some shuffleboard, or just kick back and soak in the vibes of the laid-back, friendly Bywater.
Markey's has all the classic beers on tap and some local, craft selections — making up a total of 25 — and $5 glasses of house wine any day, any time. There's plenty of outside tables for when the weather is nice and cool, but you're better off inside watching the game on the 13 TVs lined up behind the bar. Here, Sundays are for football and crawfish boils, so bring your jersey and your appetite. Markey's Bar opens daily in the afternoon and closes at about 2 a.m.
(504) 943-0785
640 Louisa St, New Orleans, LA 70117
Finn McCool's Irish Pub
Finn McCool's is one of New Orleans' most treasured sports-themed dives. The bar is closely associated with European football (otherwise known as soccer) and rugby, but that doesn't mean locals and tourists alike don't pack the palace for Saints and LSU games, or any major sporting event for that matter. The bar is decked out in European and American sports memorabilia, getting patrons completely absorbed in the thrilling vibe. Whether you're here to watch soccer or the Super Bowl, you'll feel like you've been transported to a snug European pub where the visceral energy on game day is unmatched.
The focus is on the game at Finn McCool's, but the kitchen never skimps out on the food. Elevated lunch fare meets pub classics here, including fresh salads and some of the best fish and chips in the city. The cocktails are a hit, especially a frozen Irish coffee to rival the premier version of the drink at Erin Rose. Bloody Marys feature a Guinness top for a unique Irish twist. Finn McCool's is open daily from noon to 1:30 a.m., unless the soccer schedule calls for an earlier opening.
(504) 486-9080
3701 Banks St, New Orleans, LA 70119
Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux
Walk-On's — a national chain founded in Louisiana — is the epitome of sports bars. Founders Brandon Landry and Jack Warner, both LSU basketball players, combined their love of sports into the dream destination for sports fans looking to enjoy the game in an energetic, bustling setting with great food and drinks to boot. The massive, brightly-lit space is only a few blocks from Caesars Superdome, so whether it's the Super Bowl or a Saints game, football fans get to stay close to the action here.
At Walk-On's, there isn't a wall in sight that isn't adorned with a massive TV. But it's not all kitschy, sports-themed froufrou here; exposed brick gives the restaurant a surprising elegance, and the menu takes its extravagance to the next level. Unlike similar-looking chains, food is made from scratch, and incorporates the Cajun culture of the restaurant's Baton Rouge roots. Classics include catfish atchafalaya, crawfish étouffée, and blackened redfish, but there's plenty of chef-crafted, standard bar fare, too. At Walk-On's, they've done the unthinkable and combined both cuisines, resulting in a burger with beignets for buns; sacrilege, or the next big thing? That's up to you. Walk-On's in New Orleans is open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to midnight on weekends.
(504) 309-6530
1009 Poydras St, New Orleans, LA 70112
Methodology
To put together this list of the best spots to watch The Super Bowl in New Orleans, I incorporated some of my favorite watering holes from my days as a Bywater resident. For those bars and restaurants that I hadn't personally visited, I incorporated insight from online articles and reviews to pick bars and eateries where TVs are in no short supply and the game-day energy is superb.
I sought also out bars that are NOLA mainstays, behemoths where sports reign supreme, and some lesser known dives that are easy to miss. As such, you can use this list to choose the place that will guarantee your preferred game-day experience.