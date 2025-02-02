The 12 Best Sports Bars In New Orleans To Watch The Super Bowl

As football season comes to a close, the excitement builds and fans have only one thing on the brain: the mack daddy of all U.S. sporting events, the Super Bowl. In 2025, The Big Easy buzzes and a hearty "who dat?" can be heard for miles as Super Bowl LIX kicks off at the home of The Saints, Caesars Superdome. While it would be ideal to watch the game from the stadium itself, the next best thing is to watch the action unfold surrounded by sports fans in the hosting city. With diehard support for LSU and the state's NFL team, New Orleans is, without a doubt, a football town. Some restaurants and stores are even known to close for games, because why bother opening when everyone is busy cheering on their team?

New Orleans respects the holy trinity of football, food, and beer, so there's no short supply of sports-themed bars, though they're not all created equal. When it comes to The Super Bowl, an event of such caliber requires a paragon among sports bars to watch the biggest game of the year and chow down on chef-made snacks. I once called The Crescent City home, so I know the city's restaurant and bar scene, including which spots are packed with TVs and football fans galore. I've hand-selected the bars on this list to guarantee that your Super Bowl experience will be a memorable one in a city that does sports, booze, and partying right.