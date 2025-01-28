5 Best Substitutes For Raw Onion In Salads
Salads are one of the most varied dishes when it comes to its ingredients. After all, where else would you find recipes that could include anything from meat to fruit or grains all bearing the same label? And whether you opt for fresh and tangy or rich and creamy with your salad, one ingredient that consistently pops up is raw onion.
Some people find the kick of raw onion can overpower a salad, in which case you can simply soak the sliced onion in cold water beforehand to temper its bite. However, it could be that you don't digest raw onions well, don't have any on hand, or simply want to change up the recipe a little. In which case, you might want to try one of these substitutions.
As well as the bold flavor, onions add a great crunch and bulk to salads, so rather than skipping them entirely, it's better to replace them with something that can add one or more of these elements.
1. Scallions
Scallions are a common ingredient in salads — like this crunchy bok choy salad — so it's not a stretch to imagine how they can be a good substitute for raw onions. Whether you call them scallions or green onions (yes, they are the same thing), this member of the onion family can be more versatile than others. Depending on whether you use the green or white parts, you'll get different flavors and textures.
For the closest swap to raw onion, use the white part of the scallions closer to the root. This has a pungent onion flavor and a good crunch that will add texture to your dish. The green part of the scallion has a milder taste of onion and an almost grassy flavor, ideal for when you want freshness and a bit of kick without it being overpowering. The chopped greens won't add much texture, but this can be good in something destined for a sandwich, like an egg salad.
2. Shallots
For the closest thing to an onion in both texture and flavor, shallots are going to be the best choice. You can almost consider them an onion that's been dialed down a little: They have a milder taste, a softer texture, and a smaller size. Shallots do tend to be more expensive than onions and aren't as readily available, which is probably why you see them in restaurant dishes more than in home recipes.
Minced shallots are a common addition to vinaigrettes, as their delicate texture and taste can be easily balanced by the other ingredients. But you can add sliced shallots to any salad that uses red onions, like this Moroccan chickpea salad. While the volume of chopped shallots can be swapped one-to-one for chopped onions, most recipes will list how many whole onions are required. So for a salad needing one red onion, you'll probably need two or three shallots.
3. Fennel
If you're thinking that fennel tastes nothing like onion, you'd be right, and that's exactly why this makes a good substitute for those who don't want that raw onion flavor. What fennel does bring to the party is crunch and heft, which makes for a more filling salad. Fennel has a denser texture than onion, so for ease of eating, it's best to use a mandoline or sharp knife to create very thin slices.
The taste of fennel is slightly earthy with a hint of aniseed, so it's not necessarily going to fit with every salad recipe. Fennel pairs well with fruits and both creamy or citrus-forward dressings. Try using fennel in place of raw onion in this apple pecan chicken salad, where you can keep the chives for a hint of that onion taste. Fennel is a popular accompaniment to fish, so you could also experiment with shaved fennel in place of onion in your next tuna salad for a crunchy and elevated option.
4. Radish
While having a true onion allergy is somewhat rare, many Americans suffer from an allium intolerance, meaning that onions, chives, scallions, shallots, and even garlic can cause digestive issues or discomfort. Onions can also be a trigger for IBS symptoms. So if you fall into one of these groups, radishes could be a good swap for some kick to pep up your salad. While they don't exactly have an onion taste, most radishes have a peppery heat that can be just as tasty. Fresh radishes will also deliver the same satisfying crunch as raw onions, but be aware that radishes can quickly turn soft if not stored correctly.
Radishes can be used in most salads where you would use raw onions, even where onion is a key ingredient, like this simple tomato onion salad or Iranian shirazi salad. The one thing you won't get with radishes is the thin rings that you would get with onions, so consider the size and shape of the other elements in your salad and brush up on your knife skills.
5. Leeks
As another member of the allium family, leeks are a common swap for onion, but more often in cooked dishes. With a milder, sweeter taste and delicate texture, they almost melt into soups and sautés, providing a more subtle onion taste. This softer flavor and structure make leeks ideal for use in salads too, provided that you clean them correctly. If you've ever cooked with leeks you'll know what a dirt trap those tightly packed leaves can be, and any stray grit will bring your salad enjoyment to a rapid halt.
As an onion substitute, you'll want to use only the white and light green parts at the base of the leek. While all parts of the leek are edible, the darker green parts of the leaves have an almost woody texture and are better saved for cooked dishes or flavoring vegetable stock. Even the whitest parts can be a little fibrous, so slice very finely for eating raw. You won't get the same crunch as with raw onion, but you can lean into this by adding your leeks to a warm salad like this kale and roast beet salad, where they will soften further with the heat of the other ingredients.