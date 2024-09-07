Tomato And Onion Salad Is The Easiest 2-Ingredient Side Dish To End Summer
With the summer season coming to a close, it's time to prepare for cooler weather and warmer dishes. While you've enjoyed a variety of refreshing summer salads and other meals geared towards beating the heat, the approaching fall season brings with it a bevy of buttery recipes and lots of spices. Putting away your barbecue gear doesn't necessarily mean the fun has to end, though. The perfect way to say goodbye to summertime and usher in fall is with a super simple two-ingredient salad. A basic blend of tomato and onion dressed lightly and seasoned thoughtfully bids farewell to the summer sun while preparing you for the savory tastes of fall.
Making a salad with tomatoes and onion is no big feat; however, the resulting delicious dish will have you wondering why you hadn't thought of it sooner. The two main ingredients share commonalities between both seasons, making it an ideal duo for a summer-into-fall flavor profile. The savory and sweet mixture of fresh summer tomatoes with bright onions in a tangy dressing simultaneously evokes a feeling similar to that of taking the first sip of a roasted tomato soup with the familiar notes of savory sweetness still present. There are myriad ways to prepare a tomato and onion salad to suit a variety of different taste and texture preferences.
Choosing the right ingredients for your tomato onion salad
If you truly know your tomatoes, you can choose which ones have the right texture and taste for combining with your selection of the many different types of onions. How you wish to prepare the main ingredients for your salad will also determine what types you select for each. For example, if you prefer to cut your tomatoes into smaller bite-sized pieces, starting out with beefsteak, plum, or heirloom tomatoes would be an excellent choice for chopping, dicing, or slicing. If you prefer your tomatoes already miniaturized, choosing grape or cherry tomatoes would be ideal. For onions, you'll likely want to choose something on the sweeter side like a yellow onion or a shallot to balance the flavors. Whereas red and white onions are particularly potent, you'll want something that complements the natural flavor of your tomatoes.
With so many different flavorful salad dressing recipes, the possibilities are nearly limitless. A bright and tangy vinaigrette would be best rather than weighing down your salad with an overly heavy, creamy dressing. For other accompaniments, you can consider using fresh herbs such as basil or thyme in your salad for a hint of earthy taste. If you want to add a bit of protein, try a light crumble of feta or bleu cheese on top, or make your own cheese crisp croutons for an added crunch. Whatever you choose will surely taste great.