Tomato And Onion Salad Is The Easiest 2-Ingredient Side Dish To End Summer

If you truly know your tomatoes, you can choose which ones have the right texture and taste for combining with your selection of the many different types of onions. How you wish to prepare the main ingredients for your salad will also determine what types you select for each. For example, if you prefer to cut your tomatoes into smaller bite-sized pieces, starting out with beefsteak, plum, or heirloom tomatoes would be an excellent choice for chopping, dicing, or slicing. If you prefer your tomatoes already miniaturized, choosing grape or cherry tomatoes would be ideal. For onions, you'll likely want to choose something on the sweeter side like a yellow onion or a shallot to balance the flavors. Whereas red and white onions are particularly potent, you'll want something that complements the natural flavor of your tomatoes.

With so many different flavorful salad dressing recipes, the possibilities are nearly limitless. A bright and tangy vinaigrette would be best rather than weighing down your salad with an overly heavy, creamy dressing. For other accompaniments, you can consider using fresh herbs such as basil or thyme in your salad for a hint of earthy taste. If you want to add a bit of protein, try a light crumble of feta or bleu cheese on top, or make your own cheese crisp croutons for an added crunch. Whatever you choose will surely taste great.