8 Tips You Need When Cooking Leeks
Leeks are a flavorful vegetable in the onion family, prized for their mild, slightly sweet taste. They're the long, cylindrical veggies with dark green tops and white bottoms (think scallions on steroids) that you've likely strolled past in your grocery store's produce section. Leeks are largely available year-round but are technically in season from late summer to fall. Their flavor is milder and slightly sweeter than a standard onion, and they're a perfect addition to recipes like leek fritters and a potato leek tart.
My first introduction to leeks was in culinary school where I learned how to put them to use in a classic potato leek soup. I incorporated leeks into everything from appetizers to quiche when I cooked for clients as a personal chef. Though they may not top the list of most common alliums to use in your cooking, leeks have staying power. Egyptians enjoyed leeks as far back as the second millennium BCE and they are believed to have been a favorite food of the Roman emperor Nero. If you want to add more leeks to your cooking, these tips will help you cook them perfectly every time.
Choose the best leeks
The first step to cooking leeks properly begins at the grocery store. Choosing the best quality leeks will ensure that your leek recipes are flavorful and fresh. Here's what you need to know to pick the most useful leeks at the store. First, pay close attention to the color of the leeks. Most recipes call for the white and light green parts, so look for leeks with more of this coloring than the dark green tops. If they're sold by weight, this also prevents you from paying for parts of the vegetable you won't use. Both the white and light green parts of the leek should be bright and vibrant. Avoid those that are dull or yellowish in color as this can be a sign that the leek is past its prime.
Next, check out the surface of the leeks. They should be smooth and firm with no cuts or bruises. Even when cleaned, these leeks are likely to be tough when cooked. When it comes to size, leeks should be at least ½-inch in diameter, with the white part measuring at least two to three inches. If the leek's root is not intact, don't buy it. Removal of the root will cause the leeks to dry out.
Store them properly
Learning how to properly store leeks will help you extend their shelf life. Leeks are a hardy vegetable, and if stored properly, they will last for up to two weeks in the fridge. While it might seem like a good idea given that leeks are grown in the ground and can be dirty when purchased fresh, you'll want to hold off on rinsing or washing your leeks until just before you're ready to cook them. The moisture can cause them to deteriorate faster.
Store leeks in the fridge, unwashed, and without cutting them because once they're cut the speed at which they start to decompose increases. Place your leeks in an open plastic bag before putting them in the fridge. Be careful if you're storing cooked leeks. You can store them in the fridge in an airtight container, but you'll only have a couple of days to use them. If you're prepping your leeks for meal prep or for later use, you can slice and clean them and store them in an airtight container in the fridge for a few days.
Clean them the right way
Leeks may be part of the onion family, but they require an extra step before cooking that onions do not. Leeks are typically grown in sandy soil and as they grow that sand gets stuck between the leek's layers. This makes rinsing the leek's surface a completely ineffective way to clean them. Without a proper cleaning all of that soil and grit will end up in your dish, giving it an unpleasant mystery crunch. Learning how to clean leeks properly will make sure you avoid dirt-filled leek recipes.
The simplest method to get all the sand out of your leeks is to give them a soak in cool water. First, you should peel away the leek's outer layers, which are often tough and blemished. Then cut them in half lengthwise. If your recipe calls for halved leeks, you can rinse each half under cold water, separating the layers to clean in-between. For sliced leeks, place them in a large bowl of cold water and use your fingers to give them a gentle shake. Let the leeks sit in the water for five to 10 minutes. The dirt trapped inside will fall to the bottom of the bowl. Be sure to use a slotted spoon to remove the clean leeks from the water. If you pour the water out, the sand will come with it leaving you with the sandy leeks you started with.
Choose the right cut
Prepping your ingredients to suit the cooking method is an important step no matter what you're cooking. You'd never try to stir fry a whole carrot or put corn kernels on the grill because neither would cook properly. The same holds true for leeks. The way you cut them will depend on how you plan to cook them.
If you're roasting leeks for an elevated side dish, you'll want them in larger pieces. Smaller pieces may not withstand the high roasting temperatures as well and will burn easy. Instead, cut the leeks in half lengthwise. Prepare your leeks the same way for grilling, as well.
Leeks are common ingredients in soups and stir fries and small is the way to go for these types of recipes. You can slice the leek halves crosswise to create semi-circles or half-moons or cut the half moons in half again for a small dice. Either preparation will work well when the leeks will be sautéed quickly or used in recipes calling for you to sweat your veggies.
Cook with the white and light green parts
Knowing which part of the leek to use is essential for getting the best flavor and texture for your recipes. While technically the entire leek is edible, most recipes call for the white and light green parts of the vegetable, which becomes deliciously tender when cooked. Leeks are known for having a more delicate onion flavor than an actual onion, which makes them the perfect addition to soups, sautés, and roasts. To make the most of their flavor, it's important that you know what to use each part of the leek for.
It's best to set aside the tough, woody, dark green tops of the leek for most recipes. They will keep their stiff texture even after cooking. You should remove at least the top two inches from each leek, depending on its size, leaving only the light green and white parts. This is where you'll find the best flavor. When chopped or sliced and sautéed, they'll soften and add a sweet, oniony flavor without overpowering your recipe.
Don't throw away the green leaves
The light green and white parts of the leek may be best for most recipes, but that doesn't mean their dark green tops aren't a valuable resource in the kitchen. Both the leek tops and any dark green outside layers may not be the best choice to use in most recipes, but you definitely don't want to toss them in the trash or your compost bin. They contain a lot of flavor and you can take advantage of this flavor by putting them to use in a number of ways.
You can extract the most flavor from the darker parts of the leek by adding them to your next batch of broth or stock. They'll add another layer of flavor, creating a richer flavor broth. If you're not making stock right away, you can place them in the freezer until you're ready to use them. You can also use the leek greens to enhance the taste of your soups by using it to hold ingredients for a bouquet garni instead of cheesecloth.
If you want to extend the life of your leek greens even further, you can pop them into your dehydrator and then use a coffee grinder or food processor to turn them into leek powder. You'll be able to sprinkle that delicious leek flavor into all of your favorite recipes. Be sure to rinse the dark green tops thoroughly to remove any soil or sediment before using them.
Save your scraps to regrow them
If you want to let your inner farmer out but don't have acres of land or a tractor, you can start small by growing your own leeks. It might sound intimidating, but it's not, especially when you take a shortcut like growing new leeks using scraps from old leeks. Saving leek scraps to regrow them is an easy, eco-friendly way to reduce waste and simultaneously make sure you have leeks on hand whenever you need them. The process is easier than you might think.
To start, hang onto the root end of the leeks you use for cooking. You'll need at least one to two inches of the root for best results. Submerge the root in a small bowl of water, making sure the top sits above the water's edge. Make sure the bowl is in a spot that gets plenty of sun. You'll need to change the water every few days. Your leeks should start to see new roots and sprouts in a few days and you'll be able to transfer the leeks to a pot once you have at least a few inches of new root growth.
Don't overcook them
Overcooking is one of the easiest ways to ruin a perfectly delicious vegetable. Overcooked spinach has given it a reputation for being too soft and even slimy. The same goes for veggies like asparagus and brussels sprouts. When these vegetables are cooked past their prime, the results can be far from tasty. Leeks are no exception.
Perfectly cooked leeks should be slightly sweet, soft, and fork-tender but still maintain a little of their texture. Overcooking them even a little can result in a pan full of mush or leeks that are tough. Leeks, especially when they're thinly sliced or finely chopped, cook quickly so it's easy to overdo it.
When roasting leeks, plan on cooking them for 35 to 45 minutes until they're tender. Depending on how you've sliced them, you can sauté leeks anywhere from 16 minutes to 40 minutes for larger pieces. The secret for cooking the most tender leeks is to sweat them. If you don't know what it means when a recipe says to sweat your vegetables, the term simply refers to the process of cooking the veggies over medium-low heat, gently so that they cook and soften, but don't brown. This will cause the leeks to release their moisture, ensuring that they cook up moist and tender. Keep a close eye on your leeks as you sweat them and stir them occasionally to prevent them from burning.