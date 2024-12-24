8 Tips You Need When Cooking Leeks

The light green and white parts of the leek may be best for most recipes, but that doesn't mean their dark green tops aren't a valuable resource in the kitchen. Both the leek tops and any dark green outside layers may not be the best choice to use in most recipes, but you definitely don't want to toss them in the trash or your compost bin. They contain a lot of flavor and you can take advantage of this flavor by putting them to use in a number of ways.

You can extract the most flavor from the darker parts of the leek by adding them to your next batch of broth or stock. They'll add another layer of flavor, creating a richer flavor broth. If you're not making stock right away, you can place them in the freezer until you're ready to use them. You can also use the leek greens to enhance the taste of your soups by using it to hold ingredients for a bouquet garni instead of cheesecloth.

If you want to extend the life of your leek greens even further, you can pop them into your dehydrator and then use a coffee grinder or food processor to turn them into leek powder. You'll be able to sprinkle that delicious leek flavor into all of your favorite recipes. Be sure to rinse the dark green tops thoroughly to remove any soil or sediment before using them.

