How To Properly Store Fresh Leeks For Later

Leeks are an extremely popular vegetable in the springtime, and you'll definitely want to stock this produce in your kitchen all season long. Their sweet yet mild garlicky flavor lends them to all kinds of appetizers, side dishes, and main courses, ranging from a classic potato leek soup to herby cheddar leek fritters. However, the flavorful benefits of this ingredient only get the opportunity to shine if your leeks remain fresh up until they are ready to use.

When you bring home fresh leeks, your first instinct may be to wash them, as they are known for harboring dirt and grit in between their many layers. But doing so can speed up the rate at which they decline in quality, so it is best to keep them dry until you are ready to cook with them. Leeks can be stored at room temperature for a few days, after which point you should place them in a plastic bag in the fridge. There, they will last for anywhere from five days to two weeks.