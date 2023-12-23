14 Leek Recipes That Are Anything But Bleak

Although leeks look like oversized green onions, their culinary possibilities are far more exciting. While they are related to green onions (and other popular alliums), their use is often more central to a recipe. Instead of being simply used for the base of a dish or as a garnish, leeks can often be the main star. Their mild, subtly sweet, and lightly earthy flavor can be dressed up in countless ways. Whether roasted whole, sliced and sauteed, or pureed into a rich and savory soup, leeks can take on many personas.

If you typically skip over the stalky vegetable in favor of something seemingly simpler to prepare, you'll want to stick around. There's nothing inherently complicated about cooking with leeks. Really, the most important step is removing the grit, which can easily be done by trimming off both ends and standing the stalks in ice-cold water. You'll be left with a clean canvas to start slicing and dicing for one of these 14 leak recipes guaranteed to change your mind about this vegetable.