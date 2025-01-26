12 Brunch Dishes That Travel Well

Brunch isn't an ordinary meal. Just thinking about it evokes pleasure and leisure. It's usually something to have the weekend, preferably a little later in the morning so you can enjoy your favorite foods feeling rested. Brunch foods are often a little more indulgent than your weekday breakfast, so if you only do smoothies or a quick toast during the week, when it's time for weekend brunch, you're probably going to have something a little more special, like pancakes, waffles, or omelet. Whether you have a sweet tooth, prefer savory, or like a mix of both, brunch offers something for everyone.

While it's occasionally made at home, brunch is something we like to take out and share with friends or loved ones. Whether you're doing a boozy brunch potluck at your friend's place or a picnic-like beach brunch, it's likely that you're heading out with a Tupperware or two. While it's not going to be as easy to have the exact hot brunch of your dreams if you plan to enjoy it outside your house, the great thing is that there are plenty of brunch foods that travel well. Plus, if you plan properly, you can still have all your favorites. As an owner of a catering business, I often make brunch for parties, potlucks, outdoor gatherings, and picnics. Over the years, I've found that there are some clear favorites, some dishes that work anywhere, and some that are worth a little extra effort. These are some of the best brunch dishes that travel well.

