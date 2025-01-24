The Flavored Liquor You Should Avoid Adding To Cake At All Costs

Even the simplest of cakes can be elevated with a splash of flavored liquor. Kahlua brings out a richer cocoa flavor in a typical chocolate cake, and Grand Marnier gives a basic olive oil cake a more complex orange-citrus flavor. When baked, much of the boozy burn cooks off, leaving you with a cake that has more interesting layers of flavor than just your typical mix of sugar, eggs, butter, flour, and the like. Needless to say, though, not all combinations of cake batter and alcohol work well together. Our article on the best liquors to add and avoid to cake mix stipulates that one liquor you should omit from your recipe is something you might expect would do wonders for holiday baking: peppermint schnapps.

The minty liqueur in question is typically made using a neutral grain alcohol and peppermint leaves, extract, or other mint flavor, and some form of sugar. The resulting drink is strong both in alcohol percentage and mint flavor. It makes for a good addition to certain cocktails, but greatly overpowers any type of cake batter. What's meant to result in a cake with more depth of flavor turns out to be a straight-up peppermint liquor cake — and not in a good way.