Give Your White Russian New Life With A Splash Of Peppermint Schnapps

To celebrate festive seasons — or simply on days you could use an extra pick-me-up — turn classic white Russian cocktail recipes into jolly yet punchy sippers. Adding even a dash of peppermint schnapps to your mix of vodka, Kahlua, and cream can invite a refreshing taste of seasonal joy to your glass. The creamy, milky cocktail brightens with the splash of peppermint booze, and the smooth drink can set the tone for a warm evening wrapping presents or listening to your favorite holiday playlists.

While some drinkers might scoff at the sweet recipe and liken the cocktail to an alcoholic milkshake, including peppermint schnapps adds depth to the flavor profile of the nostalgic drink to create a perfect serving option for winter dinner parties and cocktail hours. Garnished with peppermint sticks or rims of crushed candy, you may want to anoint yourself as one of Santa's helpers for adult crowds.