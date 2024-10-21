8 Must-Know Tips For Baking With Bourbon This Fall

As the leaves turn this fall and you start craving cozy smells and flavors coming from your oven, you're going to want to know some tips for incorporating bourbon into your dishes. Bourbon can infuse almost anything you want to bake with a subtle sweetness, bold flavor, and cozy warmth. However, you can easily ruin your dish or even cause a fire if you don't know what you're doing.

Baking with bourbon requires a balance of both chemistry and flavor. Once you get those right, you're good to go. What better way to learn how to bake with bourbon than to get advice from people who teach how to bake with it? We got insight from four chefs who teach classes about using bourbon for baking and cooking.

Chef Lisa Counts is the executive chef and owner of The Chopping Block in Chicago, Illinois. Chef Sara Salzinski is also from The Chopping Block, where she's a chef instructor and curriculum coordinator. We also got some good advice from chef Matt Finarelli, the owner and an instructor at Red Jacket Cooking School, which provides both online classes and in-home cooking classes in the Washington, D.C. area. Finally, we spoke with chef Matthew May, the owner and a culinary instructor at Matthew May's Teaching Kitchen in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The eight tips these chefs provided for us will take you far when it comes to making your bourbon-infused recipes even better.