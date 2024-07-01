Spiced Chocolate Rum Banana Bread Recipe

What is it about banana bread that makes it so utterly irresistible? This perennially popular baked good is one of the ultimate comfort treats — like a warming hug in food form, you'll never fail to brighten someone's day by offering them a slice of deliciously moist, freshly baked banana bread.

This banana bread recipe, from the kitchen of Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, not only offers a great way to use up any browning bananas left over in the fruit basket, but it will also help you enhance your banana bread game in a big way. One of the reasons why banana bread is so universally loved is how simple and customizable it is; something which many other baked goods can't boast of, and this recipe does just that. Rye combines the richness of chocolate, the toffee-like sweetness and depth of dark rum, and the warmth of cinnamon to create a wonderfully moist banana bread that switches things up but is still perfect for any occasion. Delicious enjoyed fresh from the oven, or toasted and smothered with butter or Nutella, banana bread truly doesn't get much better than this.