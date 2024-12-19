3 Delicious Ways To Spike Your Peppermint Hot Chocolate For A Boozy Upgrade
Eggnog may take center stage as the fancy booze-infused drink of choice around the holidays, but peppermint hot chocolate is another wintery mainstay that can be easily upgraded with a bit of alcohol. There are plenty of holiday-style options and it doesn't take much to upgrade this comforting drink.
Molly Horn, chief mixologist and spirits educator at Total Wine & More recommends keeping things simple, depending on your preference for a drink that emphasizes the peppermint, the chocolate, or the booze. For an infusion of sweet peppermint flavor, Horn advocates adding peppermint liqueur to hot chocolate, suggesting Chateau St. Nicholas Peppermint Liqueur in particular. This brand also offers a fun festive snowglobe bottle that plays holiday music, adding a touch of holiday spirit to go with its flavor.
The combination of hot chocolate and peppermint offers a pleasing mix of coolness and sweetness in a smooth, creamy beverage. For chocolate lovers who want even more rich chocolate flavor, Horn says Borgata Chocolate and Peppermint Liqueur can do the trick. This Italian liqueur is rich in flavor. Horn says, "It pours like melted chocolate and has a delicious peppermint and milk chocolate profile, making your Hot Chocolate richer, more chocolatey, and with just the right amount of peppermint flavor."
A sweet boozy infusion for peppermint hot choc
If you think booze should shine the leading light in your favorite hot cocoa mix, Molly Horn says, "If you want something with more of a kick, you can even go straight for the Veil Peppermint Vodka!" This choice offers a pleasing aroma of peppermint from the minute the bottle is opened. At 35% alcohol by volume, it offers a strong shot of alcohol with a crisp peppermint flavor to infuse with the richness of chocolate.
Along with alcohol-infused peppermint hot chocolate and eggnog, explore other holiday flavors with our pick of an array of holiday liqueurs. Jose Cuervo's Mistletoe Margarita offers hints of orange, lime, and cranberries, all infused with tequila, and can be used in a festive margarita. Baileys' S'mores liqueur offers all the nostalgic flavors of smores with pleasing hints of marshmallow, graham crackers, and chocolate.
No matter what cocoa mix or liqueur is used, peppermint, hot chocolate, and alcohol can always pair well together. That splash or two of booze will turn a simple holiday-inspired beverage into an adults-only treat that can be a welcome addition to any holiday party. Decorate your drinks with the simple addition of a candy cane or chocolate peppermint candies to add festive cheer.