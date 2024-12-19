3 Delicious Ways To Spike Your Peppermint Hot Chocolate For A Boozy Upgrade

Eggnog may take center stage as the fancy booze-infused drink of choice around the holidays, but peppermint hot chocolate is another wintery mainstay that can be easily upgraded with a bit of alcohol. There are plenty of holiday-style options and it doesn't take much to upgrade this comforting drink.

Advertisement

Molly Horn, chief mixologist and spirits educator at Total Wine & More recommends keeping things simple, depending on your preference for a drink that emphasizes the peppermint, the chocolate, or the booze. For an infusion of sweet peppermint flavor, Horn advocates adding peppermint liqueur to hot chocolate, suggesting Chateau St. Nicholas Peppermint Liqueur in particular. This brand also offers a fun festive snowglobe bottle that plays holiday music, adding a touch of holiday spirit to go with its flavor.

The combination of hot chocolate and peppermint offers a pleasing mix of coolness and sweetness in a smooth, creamy beverage. For chocolate lovers who want even more rich chocolate flavor, Horn says Borgata Chocolate and Peppermint Liqueur can do the trick. This Italian liqueur is rich in flavor. Horn says, "It pours like melted chocolate and has a delicious peppermint and milk chocolate profile, making your Hot Chocolate richer, more chocolatey, and with just the right amount of peppermint flavor."

Advertisement