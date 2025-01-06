Greek Vs Australian Yogurt: What's The Difference?

Have you ever stood at the yogurt aisle in the grocery store and found it to be a strangely confusing experience? Aside from the myriad of different flavors and nutritional compositions (sugar-free, low-fat, high-protein, etc.), yogurts also come in varying textures. Thicker yogurts have become increasingly more popular, with Greek yogurt undoubtedly leading the "alternative yogurt" trend. People have tried it and loved it, ultimately becoming more interested in other international yogurt styles as well. One such yogurt style is Australian, which is slowly beginning to gain popularity. But how does it compare to Greek yogurt? Is there a difference at all?

In short, yes. The Mediterranean yogurt and the one from Down Under are not nearly the same thing. The biggest difference lies in the texture of the two yogurts, but there is also a divergence in flavor. Greek yogurt is thicker and less sweet than Australian. This ultimately impacts which yogurt is the best choice for your culinary projects. It doesn't have to be rocket science, as most recipes that call for yogurt will work with either, but knowing what makes each of them special is the subtle difference between a good meal and a great one.