Greek Vs Australian Yogurt: What's The Difference?
Have you ever stood at the yogurt aisle in the grocery store and found it to be a strangely confusing experience? Aside from the myriad of different flavors and nutritional compositions (sugar-free, low-fat, high-protein, etc.), yogurts also come in varying textures. Thicker yogurts have become increasingly more popular, with Greek yogurt undoubtedly leading the "alternative yogurt" trend. People have tried it and loved it, ultimately becoming more interested in other international yogurt styles as well. One such yogurt style is Australian, which is slowly beginning to gain popularity. But how does it compare to Greek yogurt? Is there a difference at all?
In short, yes. The Mediterranean yogurt and the one from Down Under are not nearly the same thing. The biggest difference lies in the texture of the two yogurts, but there is also a divergence in flavor. Greek yogurt is thicker and less sweet than Australian. This ultimately impacts which yogurt is the best choice for your culinary projects. It doesn't have to be rocket science, as most recipes that call for yogurt will work with either, but knowing what makes each of them special is the subtle difference between a good meal and a great one.
What is Greek yogurt?
Greek yogurt is thicker than regular yogurt because it's strained and, therefore, contains less liquid. It's not the thickest yogurt on the market (that would be Icelandic yogurt, Skyr), but it's notably thicker than your typical yogurt. The creamy consistency stays firmly on the spoon and sort of resembles cream cheese. Greek yogurt is essentially made just like any other yogurt, but with one extra step. The process starts with combining milk and live cultures. As the milk ferments, the cultures convert lactose (milk sugar) into lactic acid — this thickens the milk — and just like that, yogurt is born.
To then turn this yogurt into the Greek variety, it must be strained. Straining removes most of the liquid — the stuff that you often find on the very top of regular yogurt when you open it. This liquid is called whey, and when it's removed, the yogurt ends up with a thicker consistency and slightly tangier flavor. The removal of whey also increases the protein content in Greek yogurt, nearly doubling it. This makes it a more satiating yogurt option and a great choice for people who are looking to increase their protein intake.
What is Australian yogurt?
Australian yogurt is creamy, velvety, and very dessert-like. Its texture falls somewhere between regular yogurt and Greek yogurt — creamier than the regular sort, but definitely not as thick as Greek yogurt. The flavor of Australian yogurt is much sweeter too; it often comes pre-sweetened with honey. The sweetness paired with the luscious creaminess is what makes Australian yogurt unique.
Just like regular yogurt, Australian yogurt is not strained (the whey is preserved). Instead of straining, the thicker consistency mainly comes from the added pectin and gelatin. This addition makes the yogurt a bit more viscous and gelatinous, but it also means that Australian yogurts aren't suitable for vegetarians when gelatin is used. Another way that the consistency of Australian yogurt is affected is through a longer cooking process. How long the process takes and at what temperature it occurs is somewhat of an industry secret and likely differs between brands. That's why different brands of Australian yogurts might have different consistencies. For example, Wallaby is considered thinner than Noosa, so choosing your favorite brand generally comes down to personal textural preference.
The creaminess and sweetness of Australian yogurt can elevate breakfasts and desserts
Though you could technically use any type of yogurt in your dairy breakfasts, the smoothness of Australian yogurt will take your breakfast game to the next level. If it's truly the most important meal of the day, why not make it feel like dessert? Spread it on toast or use it to make the viral TikTok custard toast. Pour it into a bowl and top with fresh fruit and granola. If you like to prep your breakfast ahead of time, add Australian yogurt to overnight oats — it will make them thicker and more substantial than just making them with milk, much like in our lemon poppy seed overnight oats recipe. Finally, because this yogurt is not too thick, it bodes well in morning smoothies and even brings some extra protein to the mix.
Australian yogurt also makes a great companion to desserts, particularly when sweetened. Reach for it to make a thicker chia pudding or a creamier fruit parfait, spoon it onto pies and cobbles, or serve it with crêpes. If you prefer frozen desserts, you can turn Australian yogurt into ice pops, frozen yogurt, or add it to your homemade ice cream base.
Greek yogurt is thick, tangy, and perfect for Mediterranean dishes
Greek yogurt is a great companion to savory dishes that call for a firmer consistency and a slightly sour flavor, which are often found in Mediterranean cuisine. The most famous Greek dip, the classic tzatziki, is precisely as good as it is because it's made with the thick and tangy Greek yogurt. Try to make it with a runnier kind, and it just won't be the same. The consistency of Greek yogurt is great for dips in general — you can basically mix it with any herb (mint, dill, basil, chives, etc.) and add a little bit of acidity to create a quick dip that pairs deliciously with raw veggies and flatbread. For an extra fluffy dip, whip up Greek yogurt with cream cheese or mix it with feta for some extra saltiness.
Turkish eggs (çilbir) are another example of Greek yogurt shining in Mediterranean cuisine. This comforting dish is made from poached eggs served on yogurt mixed with garlic. Greek yogurt is perfect for the job because it's thick enough to hold up the eggs and mix with the runny yolk without creating a soggy mess. Being able to scoop the whole thing with a slice of bread is an added bonus.
Greek yogurt is a great substitute for mayonnaise
Greek yogurt can replace mayonnaise in pretty much any creamy, craveable salad where mayo is usually the star ingredient: tuna salad, creamy dill potato salad, egg salad, and even coleslaw. This swap brings a gentler and fresher flavor to the dish, which might appeal to some over the slightly heavier mayo. On the nutrition side of things, Greek yogurt has a notably higher protein content, with 20 grams of protein per cup. In comparison, mayo only has two grams of protein per cup. The yogurt itself is also significantly lower in calories, making it a valuable alternative to mayo for those on a weight loss journey.
You can also swap mayo for Greek yogurt in meat marinades. In Indian cuisine, yogurt marinades are very common and are the reason why classic dishes such as tandoori chicken are so delicious. Greek yogurt softens the meat through probiotics and lactic acid. Mayo-based marinades usually come with lemon or vinegar to tenderize the meat — Greek yogurt does the same thing but more gently. It's also fairly thick and will stick well to the meat, ensuring an even coating while lending some flavor to the meat. Although it's customary to leave the meat marinating for a few hours or overnight, Greek yogurt is moist enough to act as a good marinade even when you're in a rush, as shown in our maple-glazed chicken thighs and butternut squash recipe.