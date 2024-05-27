Lemon Poppy Seed Overnight Oats Recipe

Overnight oats have become a popular choice for busy mornings, offering a convenient way to jump-start the day without sacrificing nutrition or flavor. Plain overnight oats will get the job done just fine, but these lemon poppy seed overnight oats deliver a burst of deliciousness in every spoonful, making your morning a little bit brighter. Poppy seeds add a certain visual flair to the oats while also loading them up with nutrients and antioxidants — and, it just wouldn't be a lemon poppy seed muffin-inspired dish without those little flecks.

"My favorite thing about this recipe is how filling and satisfying it is," wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn tells us. "It has the perfect balance of protein, fat, and fiber and I never get tired of it. You can eat it right out of the jar as is or add a variety of toppings." This recipe will walk you through the steps for preparing the oats from start to finish, but when it comes time to serve, you can optionally add on extra goodies like berries or nuts if desired.