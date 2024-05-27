Lemon Poppy Seed Overnight Oats Recipe
Overnight oats have become a popular choice for busy mornings, offering a convenient way to jump-start the day without sacrificing nutrition or flavor. Plain overnight oats will get the job done just fine, but these lemon poppy seed overnight oats deliver a burst of deliciousness in every spoonful, making your morning a little bit brighter. Poppy seeds add a certain visual flair to the oats while also loading them up with nutrients and antioxidants — and, it just wouldn't be a lemon poppy seed muffin-inspired dish without those little flecks.
"My favorite thing about this recipe is how filling and satisfying it is," wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn tells us. "It has the perfect balance of protein, fat, and fiber and I never get tired of it. You can eat it right out of the jar as is or add a variety of toppings." This recipe will walk you through the steps for preparing the oats from start to finish, but when it comes time to serve, you can optionally add on extra goodies like berries or nuts if desired.
Gather the ingredients for lemon poppy seed overnight oats
To make this recipe, pick up a lemon from the produce aisle. You're going to be using the skin for zest so look for one with a firm texture. Then grab some rolled oats, maple syrup, poppy seeds, vanilla, and salt.
Then head to the dairy aisle for some milk and plain or vanilla yogurt. Dairy-free options can be used here with no difference in taste or texture.
Step 1: Zest the lemon
Zest the lemon.
Step 2: Juice the lemon
Squeeze 1 tablespoon of juice from the lemon.
Step 3: Combine the ingredients
In a large bowl combine the lemon zest, the lemon juice, oats, yogurt, milk, maple syrup, poppy seeds, vanilla, and pinch of salt.
Step 4: Distribute into jars
Distribute the mixture into 2 jars.
Step 5: Cover and refrigerate
Cover the jars and place in the fridge overnight.
Step 6: Serve the overnight oats
When serving, optionally top the oats with a lemon peel and lemon zest.
What other ingredients can I add to these overnight oats?
This lemon poppy seed overnight oats recipe is great as is, but there is room for extras should you be so inclined as to add them. For a nutrient and protein boost, mix in a tablespoon of chia seeds or ground flaxseeds, which will also thicken the oats slightly. It's best to add either of these mix-ins before the oats sit overnight so they have apt time to meld with the other ingredients.
Fresh or frozen fruit like blueberries or raspberries add a juicy, sweet contrast to the tart, citrusy flavor of the lemon and complement the crunch of the poppy seeds beautifully. You can add them right into the bowl in step 2 or use them as a final garnish. For those who enjoy a bit of crunch, a sprinkle of slivered almonds or chopped walnuts provide a delightful texture and a dose of healthy fats.
If you prefer a bit more sweetness, a drizzle of honey or a tablespoon of coconut sugar can work well. Lastly, for an extra layer of flavor, consider adding a sprinkle of cinnamon or cardamom, which pair wonderfully with citrus.
How long can you keep the overnight oats in the fridge?
Overnight oats are ideal for meal prepping because they require minimal preparation and are highly versatile. For the oats to fully absorb the liquid and flavors, they need to chill in the fridge for at least 4 hours, making them a convenient breakfast option that can be prepared the night before or on the weekend when you may have more time. The beauty of overnight oats lies in their ability to stay fresh in the refrigerator for up to 5 days, making them a staple for weekly meal prepping.
When storing the oats you can use individual jars for easy grab and go, or you can use a large container for the entire batch and just scoop out portions as you need them. "My favorite type of jars to use are glass jars with a lid, and if they stack, that's even better," Hahn remarks. If you have several people in your household the recipe can easily be doubled or even tripled for convenient breakfasts all week long.
- 1 lemon
- 1 cup rolled oats
- ½ cup plain or vanilla yogurt
- ⅔ cup milk
- 2 tablespoons maple syrup
- 2 teaspoons poppy seeds
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- Pinch of salt
- lemon peel, for garnish
- lemon zest, for garnish
|Calories per Serving
|335
|Total Fat
|7.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|2.6 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|11.2 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|58.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|5.5 g
|Total Sugars
|26.6 g
|Sodium
|154.5 mg
|Protein
|12.0 g