The Most Important Tip To Remember When Making Ice Cream With Yogurt

Chasing the ice cream truck back in the old days certainly had its charm, but getting to experiment with creative ice cream recipes in the comfort of your own kitchen is simply unbeatable. Not only do you get to switch up the flavors, you also get to play around with different ingredients to make the base. We've been eyeing the idea of adding yogurt to our next homemade ice cream venture, so we reached out to get advice from Tyler Malek — the co-founder and head ice cream maker at Salt & Straw.

Advertisement

According to him, "the biggest watchout with yogurt is that it'll thicken your ice cream base pretty significantly." Normally, a homemade ice cream base is made from heavy cream, whole milk, sweetener, and sometimes egg yolks. With the addition of yogurt, the texture will inevitably change, which you have to take into consideration. "It's best to have a strong ice cream machine," advises Malek, "or to avoid other high-fiber ingredients that thicken the ice cream like mashed up fruits, ground up cookies, etc." The most popular ice cream maker on the market is without a doubt the Ninja CREAMi, which is Amazon's #1 bestseller in the category of ice cream makers. However, if you're looking to make larger batches of yogurt ice cream at once, Cuisinart's two-quart ice cream maker might be a stronger choice.

Advertisement