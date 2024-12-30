The 13 Biggest Mistakes To Avoid When Cooking Vegan

When folks first take the lunge to cut out animal products from their diet, the process can be intimidating. What's supposed to be at the center of your plate? Are sandwiches out the window? What about barbecues? How will I get by with so fewer options? One of the most surprising things about the transition is you will likely find yourself expanding your ingredients list, not reducing it. Soon, you'll be a flaxseed, cashew cream, nutritional yeast, and chickpea flour expert. Tempeh, tofu, and seitan are just the tip of the iceberg, my friends. There are some pretty common big mistakes to avoid when cooking vegan that almost everyone stumbles on.

As a plant-based chef and recipe designer, and vegan of eight years and counting, I have had my trials and tribulations while trying to navigate the world of vegan cooking. Your first batch of cashew cream will be chunky, your first flax egg will be runny, and on your first grocery run you'll likely spend your month's grocery budget on every food you can find labeled "vegan." It's just part of orientation, but I'm here to help you skip those mistakes so you can enjoy a smooth transition to vegan cooking. Whether you've been vegan your whole life, or are just dipping your toes in the water, it's best to arm yourself with knowledge and acknowledge that you may still make some mistakes. It's all a part of the learning process. However, I will say that transitioning to plant-based cooking was incredibly rewarding, and I found myself expanding my horizons and culinary creativity like never before. Enjoy the challenge and creativity that comes with the ride, even if it's just for meatless Mondays.

