The 13 Biggest Mistakes To Avoid When Cooking Vegan
When folks first take the lunge to cut out animal products from their diet, the process can be intimidating. What's supposed to be at the center of your plate? Are sandwiches out the window? What about barbecues? How will I get by with so fewer options? One of the most surprising things about the transition is you will likely find yourself expanding your ingredients list, not reducing it. Soon, you'll be a flaxseed, cashew cream, nutritional yeast, and chickpea flour expert. Tempeh, tofu, and seitan are just the tip of the iceberg, my friends. There are some pretty common big mistakes to avoid when cooking vegan that almost everyone stumbles on.
As a plant-based chef and recipe designer, and vegan of eight years and counting, I have had my trials and tribulations while trying to navigate the world of vegan cooking. Your first batch of cashew cream will be chunky, your first flax egg will be runny, and on your first grocery run you'll likely spend your month's grocery budget on every food you can find labeled "vegan." It's just part of orientation, but I'm here to help you skip those mistakes so you can enjoy a smooth transition to vegan cooking. Whether you've been vegan your whole life, or are just dipping your toes in the water, it's best to arm yourself with knowledge and acknowledge that you may still make some mistakes. It's all a part of the learning process. However, I will say that transitioning to plant-based cooking was incredibly rewarding, and I found myself expanding my horizons and culinary creativity like never before. Enjoy the challenge and creativity that comes with the ride, even if it's just for meatless Mondays.
1. Under-spicing tofu
Do you know how everyone complains that tofu is bland? Well, they aren't wrong. I'm not here to convince you otherwise. That's because tofu isn't meant to be bold with flavor, as you are supposed to add your own. It's a vehicle for flavor, similar to chicken. Tofu needs sauces and spices, marinades, and rubs to shine. So, if someone tells you they don't cook with tofu because it is bland, that's on them. The flavor is in the hands of the cook.
The mistake that everyone makes when cooking with tofu is that they under-spice it. You don't have to be a master chef to pack some flavor in there. Try something simple like soy sauce or tamari. Use a premade sauce like Italian dressing, wing sauce, or Bachan's Japanese Barbecue Sauce. If you were a grill master in a past life, use one of your famous homemade marinades. For best results marinate your tofu overnight, or in a vacuum sealer with your sauce. I challenge you to make the absolute best sauce for your "bland" tofu, and then grill, bake, air-fry, roast, or pan-fry it. For bonus points, crank up the heat for ultra-crispy tofu and play around with the texture. Freeze it and defrost it for a chewier mouthfeel, or coat it in a little cornstarch before popping it in the pan or oven. Tofu gives you miles of wiggle room for experimentation. Don't let that opportunity go to waste.
2. Making mushy black bean burgers
There's a reason that folks tend to choose beef over black bean burgers at a restaurant. For whatever reason, black bean burgers tend to be flavorless and mushy. Fortunately, it doesn't have to be that way. Your patty should not be squishing out the sides of the bun with each bite, or falling through the grates on the grill. These burgers need a more solid binder, less moisture, and a stronger seal during the cooking process.
There are a few simple tricks to prevent black bean burgers from falling apart. The first is to create structure by cooking your burger at a high heat, using oil, on a flat surface. This will create a crunchy seal that should help to keep it whole. Even if you want to grill your burger, start with this method then transfer it to the grill. Do not layer the patty next to sauces, tomato, or any other liquid topping, as it will soften this structure. Use lettuce, onions, and other dry ingredients to sandwich the patties. The second trick is to choose a binder like flaxseed, aquafaba, starch, or gluten to keep those bad boys whole. If you're finding that the mix is too moist use oat flour or whole oats to soak it up. A burger that is too moist will inevitably flop. It's all about finding that perfect balance.
3. Not varying textures
Vegan food gets a bad rap for being mushy. Much of the time, folks miss the chewy and crispy textures of meat, even if they don't miss the flavor. However, those textures can certainly be replicated in the plant-based world. Endless ingredients can be added to your dish to give it a crisp or a crunch. Varied mouthfeel is important whether you cook with meat or vegetables, which is why we love croutons on our salad or toasted pumpkin seeds in our bisque.
Luckily, vegetables vary in texture and are easily altered depending on the cooking method. Potatoes are a fantastic example — do you enjoy them silky mashed or crispy fried? It's not hard to get the crispiest potatoes. The two couldn't be more different, and both are fan favorites. Add potato chips to your veggie sandwich or black bean burger for a satisfying crunch. Cake your eggplant in panko breadcrumbs and toast it up in hot oil. Add toasted seeds to the top of your stuffed squash, and sprinkle pomegranate seeds on your salad or soup. Press all of the liquid out of your tofu and cook it for a long time to get an ultra-chewy texture, or try soy curls.
4. Overusing vegan processed products
Hold your horses (or perhaps hold your horseradishes) before you buy everything labeled "vegan" or "plant-based" at your local market. Firstly, because there has been major growth in the vegan market, companies use it as a business ploy. Yes, it may be vegan ... but aren't most corn chips already vegan? It can be easy to gravitate towards these foods. Secondly, just because it says "vegan" doesn't mean it's healthy. So, if health is your goal stick to as many whole foods as possible. This will save you money and it's what's best for your body. Stick to the produce aisle, canned goods and grains, and freezer section for the bulk of your shopping. Your bank account will thank you.
Hey, I'm not saying that eating a Beyond Burger or Impossible Burger every once and a while is bad, but you can easily make a delicious and inexpensive homemade black bean burger in a food processor in minutes. There are plenty of meat alternatives you can make with vegan ingredients. Mushrooms, I'm looking at you! And if you've already done your giant plant-based splurge and ate nothing but frozen vegan pizza and spring rolls for a week straight, don't feel bad because it's a mistake that almost everyone makes when cooking vegan.
5. Using sub-par produce
Can you taste the difference between a homegrown tomato and one of those hard, pale ones at the grocery store? If your answer is yes, then it's time to up your produce game. If it's not, then you might consider dropping gardening as a hobby, or perhaps you're lucky and your local grocery store has outstanding produce. Either way, it's no secret that quality produce tastes better, is typically fresher, and is even more nutrient-dense. If you garden, have a local farmer's market, or can join a CSA (Community Supported Agriculture) then you're in luck. If your ingredients are quality, your dish will sing.
If not, and you have found yourself in a food desert or living in a climate that doesn't support year-round growing, then there are tricks you can use for finding the freshest produce at the grocery store. Smell, touch, and even just inspecting the produce can give you some insight. Heavier produce is usually more water-dense and therefore fresher. Smaller produce is usually sweeter and more flavorful. Choose smaller carrots over jumbo ones, for instance. Look in the back of the shelf as the fresher produce is stocked towards the back. Vibrant colors usually indicate freshness, and even a fragrant smell of pineapple or cantaloupe can cue you in. Shop like a pro by getting hands-on.
6. Making crumbly veggie burgers
Just about as bad as a mushy black bean burger is a crumbly veggie burger. Nobody wants that dry mouthfeel, with junk of the burger hitting your plate during each bite. We all love oats and quinoa, but overdone can result in a burger without any juiciness, and a veggie burger should be just as juicy as a meat patty. Keep in mind that you will have to use extra fat in order to obtain a similar mouthfeel. You can do this by adding a little into the mixture and then using a decent amount of oil to fry your burger.
Other ingredients and binders that can add moisture to your vegan burgers are flaxseed (made into a flax egg), avocado, tofu, carrots, sweet potato, or squash. These foods will not only keep your burger together but will crank up the juiciness factor. When you're stirring your mix it should sound sticky, and your spoon should have quite a bit of resistance. If you're finding that it's simply breaking up into little pieces like a scone mix, then you may even want to add a little liquid like soy sauce, ketchup, barbecue sauce, or vegetable broth.
7. Forgetting about umami
Umami is the fifth and most recently coined flavor. It is described as deeply savory, and "meaty" which makes it the perfect flavor for any vegan missing meat without actually wanting to eat it. Even if the thought of a "meaty" flavor repulses you, umami will likely not as it's found in many plant-based foods. A few of the most popular umami foods include tomato paste, shiitake mushrooms, seaweed, miso, and soy sauce. Utilize strong umami flavors in fermented foods, nutritional yeast, and black garlic. Remember when I told you that your ingredient list just got a whole lot bigger, not smaller? Well, this is proof.
Still not sure what the "umami" flavor is? Many folks get it salty vs. umami confused. And while many umami foods are typically naturally salty, umami has a much deeper, richer mouthfeel that is deeply complex and savory. In the non-vegan world think Parmesan cheese, gamey meat, fermented fish. The amino acid glutamate is responsible for the fantastic flavor. So, if your vegan dish is missing that familiar savory flavor, you're in luck because it is still attainable, sans meat.
8. Sticking to your own cultural cuisine
Did you know that there are endless cuisines out there that are notably vegan-friendly? Most of the United States relies heavily on meat and dairy in their cooking. Many "ethnic" foods in the United States have been Americanized to fit our pallet (there aren't a lot of Italians out there eating cheesy breadsticks). In fact, most of the world relies heavily on rice and beans, especially in the countryside. Areas of India, East Africa, Okinawa, Loma Linda in California, Israel, and Taiwan reject meat for either cultural or religious purposes. Some areas avoid it because it's expensive to raise and store meat. Whatever the reason, you can tap into these cuisines and enjoy some flavorful, plant-based meals.
Dining out at an Asian, South American, Indian, Mediterranean, East African, and Middle Eastern restaurant is a dream for vegans. There are too many options to choose from (which we are not used to). Don't wait to travel, bring this cuisine home with you, and try your hand at exploring a new culture, spatula-first. Start with some Indian chana masala, Ethiopian beyaynetu, or Japanese avocado hand rolls. You may just open a whole new door of opportunity.
9. Accidentally using non-vegan products
It's easy to assume most canned, pre-packed, and processed foods don't contain meat or dairy unless you're grabbing for a bag of pork rines or butter crackers. Unfortunately, this couldn't be further from the truth. There are endless foods out there that seem vegan but aren't. Some vary by brand, but many pre-packaged foods are loaded with ingredients like milk powder, whey, gelatin, and shellac. Even your beer or wine might be purified with egg or fish. "Natural carbon" could be bone char, used in non-organic sugar in the United States.
Even if you are a die-hard vegan, it's likely you've been using a few non-vegan ingredients. And that's okay because we are all out here just doing our best. These ingredients are made to be hidden, and totally steering clear is nearly impossible. Take a deep breath, do a little research, read those labels, and let the rest go. Being vegan is about avoiding animal harm to the best of your ability. Even if you've just cut out animal products for one day a week, you're making an impact. Double-check anything with a gummy texture for gelatin, check your bread for "dough conditioner," and investigate your fortified foods for where their vitamin D comes from. When in doubt, call or email the company and ask. But again, do your best and enjoy.
10. Being intimidated by cashew cream
Every vegan hesitates to dip their toes into the cashew cream pool, and I've been there, too. Personally, planning ahead to soak cashews overnight sounds like an unrealistic hassle, especially for those of us who like to create in the moment and follow our cravings. If you are wondering what cashew cream even is, your vegan culinary world is about to expand. Cashew cream is cream made from cashews that can range in consistency from cream cheese to milk. At its most basic, it's simply blended raw, unsalted cashews and water.
The cashews must be soaked in cold water overnight or soaked in hot water until soft, which can take anywhere from 15 to 30 minutes. I like to throw my cashews in a mug with some water and microwave them when I'm in a hurry, which takes about 10 minutes in total. Drain the water, add some fresh water in, blend with a high-speed blender until creamy, then blend for another 30 seconds. Add more water as needed. I like to include a little sweetener like dates or maple syrup (just a small amount), salt, and lemon juice to balance the flavor. Don't forget about adding nutritional yeast for a cheesier nip. There are endless uses for cashew cream, so get those cashews soaking.
11. Going light on the fats
Fat content is a huge reason why meat and dairy are so popular. It excites the tongue, and our body craves that calorie density. This doesn't mean that you forgo this wonderful mouthfeel just because you've given up animal products. In fact, this just gives us the opportunity to explore unsaturated fats, and choose to our own preference. If you like a floral and buttery finish, try extra virgin olive oil. Do you prefer a fragrant and fruity undertone? Give unrefined coconut oil a try. Love your omega-3s? Flaxseed is your guy.
Fat can help to add crispiness during the cooking process, create a balanced mouthfeel, and add moisture. There is not a food on the planet that doesn't taste better with a little extra fat, and you have a lot to make up for when going vegan. Fats are the key to better balance your vegetarian sandwich. Use a dressing sauce or spread. Fat is the ingredient to help you blend up silky soup without dairy. Don't forget to use high-quality extra virgin olive oil as a garnish.
12. Forgetting about the grill
Don't throw out your grill just because you gave up hot dogs and barbecue ribs. Grilling is a fantastic way to cook fruits and veggies beyond tofu pups and veggie burgers. Really, any vegetable can be grilled with or without a marinade. Just use oil and a splash of soy sauce or tamari to elevate the umami without overpowering the natural flavors of the vegetables. Worried about losing those smaller cut veggies between the grates? Check out the best plant-based foods for grilling kabobs or invest in a grill basket.
Not sure where to start? Slice red peppers in half, cut some zucchini stem to base, slice some tofu, and don't forget about cauliflower steaks. Barbecue beets are a must for a grilled vegan cookout. Don't leave fruit out! You need to select the proper produce, but there are plenty of tips and tricks for grilling fruit that can make for some deliciously caramelized desserts.
13. Underutilizing grains
Everyone seems to be scared of carbohydrates when in reality we need them to function. Did you know fiber is a carbohydrate? Refined carbs are what spikes our blood sugar, but chewy, robust whole grains are a healthy part of any diet. Luckily, there are endless whole grains out there, so it's time to venture beyond rice and quinoa.
Look to different parts of the world for inspiration. Try African grains like fonio and teff. Take a flavor trip to South America and give millet and kiwicha a try. You could even expand your horizons in the rice department by experimenting with black rice or riceberry rice. Grab some couscous, farro, buckwheat, and freekeh. Each has its own texture, flavor, and mouthfeel and might just pair perfectly with your main course. Hey, I'm not saying brown rice isn't great, but our earth has a lot more to offer. Many grains are naturally gluten-free. Start your interest with ancient grains and go from there. Find them in specialty and ethnic grocery stores, or order them online.