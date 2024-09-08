The Simple Trick To Prevent Black Bean Burgers From Falling Apart

A black bean burger will always hit the spot, providing a neutral base that takes on any and every one of your favorite flavors while delivering a moist and meaty texture. But, none of that makes up for the fact that every time you bite into one it falls apart, sending the patty and all of your toppings straight onto your plate — or worse, the floor. There is one thing that can make up for it, though. According to Veggiekins' Remy Park, Vegan Recipe Developer and Author of "Sesame, Soy, Spice," preventing your black bean burgers from falling apart comes down to one simple trick.

"A hack I like to use is freezing the formed patties before I cook them so they hold their shape a little bit better," she told Tasting Table. If you're not one who plans ahead, on the other hand, Park recommends adding an ingredient to help bind everything. "A great vegan ingredient you can add to hold things together is the classic breadcrumb to thicken up the mixture. You can also add a flax or chia egg!" she explained. You can even reach for other binders for vegan burgers, such as quinoa or quinoa flour, oats, or JUST Egg.

With a sturdy foundation, you can focus on ways to add flavor to your vegetarian burgers. But, before you cook them up, there are some other things to keep in mind.