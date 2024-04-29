Give Avocado Rolls A Smoky Boost By Charring The Main Ingredient

Homemade sushi hand rolls should be the newest addition to your weekly lunches. These charred avocado hand rolls from Tasting Table recipe developer Taylor Murray make the process of enjoying homemade sushi a breeze. She adds a smoky flavor element to the mix by charring the avocado. Cooked avocado might sound off-putting to some people, but don't knock this flavor hack 'til you try it. Charring is a great way to infuse more flavor into relatively simple ingredients. The creamy avocado is a great candidate for charring because the soft texture and slightly sweet flavor contrast against the bitter smokiness from the flame.

"Charring the sushi and then marinating it in a flavorful sauce adds a bunch of flavor to the avocado and gives the roll a bit more depth," Murray explains.

Murray chars the avocado using a handheld blowtorch designed for food. If you have access to this tool, you should use it. A culinary blow torch gives you the most precision over how cooked your avocados are. Culinary torches have several uses beyond just charring food so it's a product worth investing in. Of course, if you don't have access to one there are still plenty of ways to get that flavor. Murray also recommends using a grill or a grill pan. If you're using a grill you'll need to move fast to avoid burning your avocado slices. You could char half an avocado at a time and slice it after for easier cooking.