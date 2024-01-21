Fat Is The Key To Silkier Soup Without Adding Dairy

Whether it's Moroccan harira or broccoli cheddar, soup is better when it's silky. But, as those two examples illustrate, silkiness isn't necessarily dependent on the use of dairy. While many broccoli and cheddar recipes include a healthy helping of cheddar and cream, that's not the only way to make it silky. To use less dairy, some recipes call for you to puree vegetables rather than cream, resulting in a base that's significantly lighter. Harira, a soup that is famous for its silky texture, does not traditionally include dairy and instead achieves its thickness through the addition of eggs or a mixture of flour and water. All of this goes to show that there are many ways to get silkier soup without adding dairy — fat being a key option.

To make a silkier soup without adding dairy, start by using ½ cup of your choice of fat — whether that be butter, olive oil, or rendered poultry fat — for every 4 servings of soup, and cook the vegetables you'll be using in the mixture. Then, add your broth or stock and simmer before blending until smooth. Your soup will come out nothing less than velvety. Since the broth has less dairy, you can go add all of the cheesy toppings your heart desires, from parmesan crisps to garlic butter croutons. However, if your goal is to eliminate all of the dairy from your soup, there are even more options.