14 Tips For Baking Delicious Vegan Cornbread

If you've ever indulged in a piece of cornbread at a Southern restaurant or fast-food spot, you've likely only tasted a batch made with yellow cornmeal. Yellow cornmeal is quite ubiquitous in the world of cornbread mixes and recipes, but there are also a whole host of other types of cornmeal that you can add to your cornbread — vegan or not — to infuse it with a different flavor. White cornmeal, for one, has a less corn-forward taste. Meanwhile, blue cornmeal tends to have a sweeter profile, which is in good company with a sweetened cornbread recipe. The next time you try making cornbread from scratch, try integrating one of these other types of cornmeal into your recipe. It's important to note, though, that you may need to do some digging to be able to find more diverse cornmeal varieties. I'd recommend looking at a natural foods store or an online retailer if you can't seem to track a bag down.

You should always pay attention to the coarseness of your cornmeal when you add it to your recipe, too. For the absolute best cornbread, consider complementing the finely ground cornmeal with a coarser grind size. Coarse-ground cornmeal tends to offer more flavor nuances and complexities that will elevate any batch of cornbread that you're making. However, don't completely skip out on the finely ground cornmeal, as it's essential for making a structurally sound bread.