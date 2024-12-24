14 Absolute Best Kitchen Appliances That Every Home Barista Needs

Spoiler alert: you're going to find a lot of different opinions when it comes to coffee grinders. That's because every at-home barista tends to have a different opinion on the best coffee grinder on the market. Regardless, a high-quality coffee grinder is essential no matter what kind of brew you prefer. Whether you're perfecting your espresso shot or just enjoying a nice morning pour-over, purchasing a quality grinder will ensure that your grind size and quality are consistent. This is key to achieving a good cup of coffee — not just once, but every single day.

Advertisement

The Baratza Encore retails for around $150, which can seem like a lot for a grinder if you're new to coffee. But many people believe that a good grinder is even more important than appliances like an espresso machine. Basically, feel free to cheap out a little on a couple other appliances if you're springing for a high-quality grinder.

The Encore features a grand total of 40 different grinder settings. It's precise, fast, and consistent. I chose the Encore because it's a grinder that is great both for beginners and those who are more experienced at coffee tasting. It can perform well for a variety of different drinks, including Aeropress coffee, and even for espresso machines. It's not the most expensive or fanciest machine on the market, but I think it's one that best encompasses close to every kind of barista there is.

Advertisement