14 Absolute Best Kitchen Appliances That Every Home Barista Needs
Whether you're a beginner barista or an expert, there are some appliances you just can't live without when making coffee. Certain tools can raise the quality of your coffee so much that you'll wonder how you ever made a cup without them. As a former barista, I know what it's like to make coffee with the best espresso machines around and what it's like to have nothing but a basic pour-over setup. Whether you swear by a French press or an espresso, you'll find everything on this list you need to completely upgrade your coffee bar setup.
Baratza Encore
Spoiler alert: you're going to find a lot of different opinions when it comes to coffee grinders. That's because every at-home barista tends to have a different opinion on the best coffee grinder on the market. Regardless, a high-quality coffee grinder is essential no matter what kind of brew you prefer. Whether you're perfecting your espresso shot or just enjoying a nice morning pour-over, purchasing a quality grinder will ensure that your grind size and quality are consistent. This is key to achieving a good cup of coffee — not just once, but every single day.
The Baratza Encore retails for around $150, which can seem like a lot for a grinder if you're new to coffee. But many people believe that a good grinder is even more important than appliances like an espresso machine. Basically, feel free to cheap out a little on a couple other appliances if you're springing for a high-quality grinder.
The Encore features a grand total of 40 different grinder settings. It's precise, fast, and consistent. I chose the Encore because it's a grinder that is great both for beginners and those who are more experienced at coffee tasting. It can perform well for a variety of different drinks, including Aeropress coffee, and even for espresso machines. It's not the most expensive or fanciest machine on the market, but I think it's one that best encompasses close to every kind of barista there is.
Timemore C3 Manual Grinder
In all honesty, I would personally recommend an electric grinder over a handheld grinder. That's because I value speed over manual machines. I only point this out to say that, if you're still new to the coffee-making world and are wondering whether it's worth it to splurge on an electric coffee grinder, I would definitely say yes. However, there are still many people who prefer the manual element of grinding their coffee by hand.
If you're deep into the espresso-making hobby and want a more active role in your morning brew, then a handheld grinder is for you. It will give you extra control when it comes to grinding your beans — and the opportunity to involve yourself in the grinding process, which an electric machine can't compete with.
I recommend the Timemore C2 grinder because it's not as expensive as its handheld counterparts. It's a good starter grinder that will serve you well until you figure out whether you're dedicated enough to grind out coffee beans fresh every single morning.
Also, if you know someone who's really into making coffee while they're traveling, a handheld grinder might be a worthy gift. Handheld grinders are portable — and they don't take all that long to use if you're grinding out a cup's worth of coffee. So, if you're a frequent traveler who hates hotel coffee, a hand grinder might be worth the hassle.
Aerolatte Steam-Free Milk Frother
Just because you don't have an espresso machine doesn't mean you can't froth milk. No matter what milk-based drink you're making, a milk frother is an absolute must. A handheld frother makes a simple stocking stuffer — and even if you already have an espresso machine at home, traveling with a milk frother might save your hotel coffee, too.
The Aerolatte Milk Frother comes highly rated by all its users. It's cheap, efficient, and lasts for a long time. This is what I use myself when I'm not frothing milk at an espresso machine. I'm able to achieve a consistent foam with the device.
As an added bonus, the Aerolatte works well to froth non-dairy milk, which can sometimes be a challenge depending on the frother and type of milk you're using. Dairy or non-dairy, different types of milk also froth differently. If you frequently switch from nonfat milk to working with soy milk and back again, you'll want a handheld frother that has good results with them all — and the Aerolatte is just that.
Acacia Pearl coffee scale
A coffee scale is just one of many tools to help you dial in (or perfect all the details of) your espresso. If you think you can get by with just a simple tablespoon or coffee scoop, think again. A coffee scale will fine-tune a highly accurate measurement of your coffee grounds, allowing you more precision when dialing in your espresso. Even if you prefer French press coffee or pour-overs, a coffee scale can still help you measure out your coffee exactly for a more delicious brew.
So, why opt for a coffee scale instead of just a simple kitchen scale? Scales like the Acacia Pearl coffee scale will be much faster and more precise when taking measurements — an essential if you really want to dial in your espresso shot. Though pricey, the Acacia Pearl is praised for its speed, accuracy, and aesthetic look. If you're someone who values a good-looking coffee bar setup and truly wants the best of the best in all your barista tools, the Acacia Pearl is worth the splurge.
Breville Temperature Control Milk Jug
As a barista, I will always stick up for the usefulness of a good milk pitcher. You shouldn't just be frothing your milk in any ol' vessel. A milk pitcher will help you measure your milk properly — and a stainless steel milk pitcher will also allow you to keep the temperature of your milk consistent. Additionally, the size and mouth of a standard milk pitcher will help you achieve a better foam. If you were to froth milk in an open-mouth bowl, for example, you'd be unlikely to make any foam. Milk pitchers are literally built to get you the perfect angle for both steaming and frothing.
The Breville Temp Control Milk Jug is a handy little gadget — it assesses the temperature of your milk while you steam it, allowing you to determine exactly when it's ready to use. This is great if you're using a handheld frother or don't want to have to worry about monitoring your milk closely while working with an espresso machine. It's a nice barista accessory, and best of all, it's stainless steel and comes with measurements on the pitcher. What more could you possibly ask for?
Timemore electric thermometer
A thermometer is an essential barista tool no matter what drink you're making. Whether you want to check the temperature of your water before using it for a French press or are trying to get your milk to the perfect temperature for frothing, a handy thermometer can seriously upgrade your coffee setup.
The Timemore electric thermometer retails for just $25.99, making it an easy gift for the favorite barista in your life. It's a cheap and simple way to get the most out of your coffee at home. Timemore is a well-respected brand of barista tools, and they make different appliances that are long-lasting and highly accurate. Since the temperature of your coffee matters — often down to the degree — it's important to make sure you're purchasing a reputable thermometer.
Bodum Stainless Steel French Press
Getting into the world of French press? There are so many different French press options to choose from that will help you make the most flavorful French press brew. When most people think of French press machines, they usually think of the ones that feature a glass cylindrical canister — and that might be the kind of machine you're inclined to go for. But I recommend a completely different type of French press: stainless steel.
Stainless steel French presses are much more durable and less likely to break than their glass counterparts. Nothing rivals the frustration of having your glass French press canister break on you while you're brewing your morning coffee. A stainless steel French press doesn't have this problem. Better yet, it will also keep your coffee hotter while it's brewing.
The Bodum Stainless Steel French Press is one of the most highly-rated stainless steel French presses. The company makes plenty of different French press models to choose from, but it's the Thermal French Press that you want. It comes in a variety of sizes and is double-insulated, which will keep your coffee at the perfect temperature throughout the whole brewing process. The only downside is that you don't get to watch your coffee brew in the canister, but, well, some sacrifices are worth being made.
Aeropress Original
If you've never seen an Aeropress, it's a simple, manual coffeemaker with a press plunge (much like a French press). Coffee brewed in an Aeropress is mostly known for being clean-tasting. It doesn't have quite the same flavor as a French press coffee, so pick which one you prefer: smooth and rich without being bitter (Aeropress) or stronger and full-bodied (French press).
An Aeropress brews faster than a French press, and it's also a little different in its brewing style. It uses much less water than a French press, and you'll also need to use a paper filter rather than a mesh filter like a French press uses.
If that all sounds good to you, then an Aeropress Original is what you need. It's great for someone who cares about their coffee but still wants a machine that's cheap, fast, easy to use, and compact. The Aeropress is also really great for taking on the go, which is a bonus if you want to brew the same cup of coffee every morning whether you're at home or not. Keep in mind that you're limited to three cups per brew with your Aeropress Original.
Normcore needle distribution tool
A WDT tool is beloved by many deep into the espresso-making hobby because it helps to break up any potential clumps in your coffee puck before they happen, leading to a more even tamp and a puck that has absolutely no channeling. The WDT (or Weiss Distribution Technique) is essentially the act of stirring your coffee grinds inside the portafilter with a very fine needle prior to tamping it.
Though baristas used to do this themselves with any small needle or wire they could find, there are now tools specifically meant for the technique (and let's face it, this also leaves you with less risk of accidentally losing a tiny sewing needle in your coffee grinds). The Normcore Needle Distribution Tool has exactly what you want in a WDT tool: a small circle of fine, long needles that will fit perfectly inside of your portafilter.
Most people will argue that the brand of your WDT tool doesn't matter very much, because in the end, you're just stirring your coffee grinds with a long needle — nothing too complicated. I opted to go with a reputable brand (who doesn't love Normcore?) that still wasn't too expensive, because I personally wouldn't risk going with a random brand and having a needle fall out due to improper construction. Normcore has plenty of happy customers, good reviews, and a very similar price to most other WDT tools on the market, so you're safe sticking with them.
Normcore V4 tamper
The Normcore V4 tamper is extremely popular amongst customers because it has springs inside that automatically help to level your puck every single time. If you've been using a different tamper, you've probably noticed that it's easy to push a little too hard and create channels within your puck — or maybe your tamper doesn't quite reach all the way to the edges of your portafilter's basket. These are frustrating issues that can't be solved with more force.
The V4 helps to automate the leveling part of the tamping process. By providing spring-loaded resistance as you tamp, the V4 ensures puck will be leveled and even. This will also prevent you from accidentally creating channels in your puck by pressing harder on one side than the other. During an espresso-making step where literally every action counts, it's nice to have a little extra help making sure your puck is perfect before you start brewing.
The V4 costs around $40, so it's not the most expensive accessory you could pull from this list (although it's admittedly far from the cheapest). If it's important to you, it also comes in multiple different finishes, so you can match the aesthetic of your espresso machine if you so choose.
Bottomless Crema Portafilter
A new portafilter won't be a necessity for everyone. However, it is a fun upgrade that can help you dial in your espresso shot if you're super serious about it. The Crema Bottomless Portafilter is pricey, yes — retailing for $90 — but it has amazing reviews.
It's also bottomless, which means you can keep an eye on your coffee puck a little better. Being able to see the puck will help you expose any issues with your tamping or channeling. It will also give you a little more control over the process, which can improve both your skills and your shot.
The Crema looks good, so it won't mess up the aesthetic of your setup, and it fits many popular machines on the market (like the Breville Barista Express, for example). It's a fancy addition to your machine that has the potential to improve the finer notes of your espresso. Though everyone can agree that it's a pricey option, its users love the look and use of the Crema.
Fellow Atmos vacuum-seal coffee container
If you're an at-home coffee fanatic, you probably already have all the best coffee bean blends figured out. But do you have somewhere to keep them? Some coffee beans come in resealable bags that are designed to keep them fresh, but let's face it, not all coffee bags are up to the task. That's where the Fellow Atmos vacuum-sealed coffee bean container comes in.
It's sleek, it's stylish, it's not very expensive, and it will extend the shelf life of your coffee beans. It's a fun gift for any barista and it makes for a great addition to your coffee bar, too.
In an airtight container, you'll be able to keep your coffee beans safely for up to three weeks. Coffee beans that aren't stored properly usually last a maximum of one week, while coffee stored in an airtight or vacuum-sealed container often make it a full three weeks (or maybe even a little more).
Breville knock box
For honesty's sake, a knock box won't be an absolute need for every barista. But I truly believe its convenience is worth its inexpensive price. Basically, a knock box is a box that you'll be knocking (get it?) your portafilter against to dump out the wet, used coffee puck. The Breville knock box features a rubber interior that's safe to firmly knock your portafilter against — so you're adding a portafilter-exclusive trash can to your coffee station. It's convenient, easy, and safe for your portafilter.
Why not just use a regular trash can, you ask? For one, that's gross. You need to knock your portafilter against something to easily get the coffee puck out (unless you're planning on excavating it with your fingers, I guess). But for safety's sake, please don't dirty your portafilter by allowing it to touch the inside of your trash can.
Also, sometimes you'll accidentally knock the basket out of your portafilter when emptying it. A knock box will prevent you from digging through old trash to get it back. It's the smallest extra step that adds convenience for you and your morning brew.
Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle
If you're a barista who prefers a pour-over or a nice French press (or maybe even someone who guiltily indulges in instant coffee every once in a while), you need a good kettle. Why? Because the temperature of your coffee water is key to getting the most flavor out of your brew. You'll find that the perfect water temperature changes slightly based on what kind of coffee you're making. You'll need to monitor the temperature of your water until it's anywhere between 180 and 205 degrees Fahrenheit.
This means that the Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle is your new best friend. I have this kettle and will never use anything else for boiling coffee water (or water for tea, for that matter). That's because it has a built-in thermometer that displays the exact temperature of the water while it heats. How easy is that?
I also selected this kettle for its ease of use, because it comes with a heat-safe handle that you can hold with no hot pad. When you're already juggling multiple barista tools in the kitchen, you probably don't want to add in the hassle of trying to herd your coffee kettle off the stovetop with a bulky oven mitt — after all, when you're trying to achieve the perfect water temperature down to the exact degree, every second counts.