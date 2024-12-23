14 Mistakes You'll Regret Making With Your Tuna Salad

Tuna salad is one of the great classics and so many people think it's an underrated dish. Tuna salad sandwiches are hardly ever a trendy menu item, but at home, it can be one of the most satisfying and easy lunches, snacks, or light dinners to make. Plus, it's also a nifty thing to take to a picnic, barbecue, or get-together of any kind, since you can whip up a big batch in one bowl, get some bread, and everyone can help themselves to something filling and delicious. I went from having tuna salad sandwiches for my school lunches as a kid, to taking them into work as an adult. Now as a professional caterer, I find that tuna salad is becoming a more common order for casual corporate lunches and retreats.

Everyone has their own rules about what must and mustn't go in a tuna salad. While the recipe is customizable, some people go a bit too wild with sauces, toppings, and add things that maybe shouldn't be in there (we all know that one Auntie or work colleague who adds raisins to everything). Or, there are other mistakes that people make with this sandwich that can make this simple meal go wrong. But don't despair, tuna salad can still be an easy and accessible thing to make for most home cooks — as long as you avoid these big potential mistakes.