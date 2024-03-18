Red Onion And Celery Are Key For Tuna Salad With Optimal Crunch

Tuna salad is a versatile dish to serve as a healthy snack or last-minute lunch because you can use whatever ingredients you want with the tinned fish. There are ways to turn canned tuna into gourmet meals, but simple tuna salad will always be on our meal rotation. A classic rendition of the dish will likely use mayonnaise, mustard, pickle relish, and a variety of vegetables. No matter what vegetables go into your version of tuna salad, red onion and celery should always make their way into the bowl for next-level crunch and extra flavor.

Both red onion and celery will offer a crunchy texture to complement the flaky tuna, creamy mayonnaise, and other ingredients like hard-boiled eggs or diced pickles. Red onion is usually eaten raw and will pass on sharp and zesty flavors to the tuna salad and provide a pop of color. Meanwhile, celery has a vegetal flavor with slightly herbal and sweet notes that give bursts of flavor alongside the other ingredients in the mixture.