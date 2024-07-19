Ditch The Mayo And Use Avocado For The Creamiest Tuna Salad

Mayonnaise and a can of tuna are considered the foundational duo of a classic tuna salad in most U.S. households and restaurants. While mayo is a creamy and mild condiment that balances the fishiness of canned tuna and binds the salad together, there are plenty of mayo swaps that are just as tasty and functional. Avocado isn't just a worthy alternative, but it's also an ingredient that'll upgrade your tuna salad.

Avocados are rich, creamy, egg-and-cholesterol-free substitutes for mayo that have a long-standing history as a fish pairing in cuisines around the globe; consider tuna poke bowls, fish tacos, ceviche, and California rolls. As indicated by guacamole and avocado toast, avocado meat breaks down easily into a creamy paste that you can season and supplement with a bit of acidic liquid like citrus juice or vinegar to create a consistency and flavor profile similar to mayo.

There are plenty of avocado mayo recipes to choose from that use a food processor, hand emulsifier, or blender to liquefy avocados, spices, powdered aromatics, and vinegar into a light-green condiment to dress your next tuna salad. You could even use a large avocado to substitute for egg yolks and a fraction of the oil in a classic homemade mayonnaise recipe, with mustard, vinegar, onion powder, and sugar. You'll get the same consistency and taste, with the only real difference being the light green hue.