Swap Mayo With Aioli For An Elevated Tuna Salad Sandwich

A bowl of classic tuna salad gets its creaminess from spoonfuls of mayonnaise mixed with other ingredients like mustard and often sweet pickle relish. The condiment not only makes the tuna salad creamy, it also infuses the easy-to-make dish with tanginess. There are many ways to elevate tuna salad before using it on a sandwich or in a wrap, and one particularly delicious way is by swapping out the mayonnaise and using aioli instead.

Aioli and mayonnaise are not extremely different, so the aioli will still pull together the tuna flakes and other ingredients like celery and onions. If you aren't familiar with aioli, it's actually sometimes confused with mayonnaise, and some recipes even call for mayo to make the dip. That said, an authentic aioli is very much its own thing: traditionally a thick emulsion of just olive oil and garlic. Occasionally, aioli might include lemon juice, herbs like parsley, or anchovy paste for more flavor. This ingredient swap will give your tuna salad a rich flavor boost from the fresh garlic while making it just as creamy.