5 Different Pasta Shapes To Try In Your Next Lasagna

As a comfort dish filled with layers of pasta and sauce, lasagna offers a truly heartwarming meal in every bite. Though making it is typically a laborious process, it's worthwhile as it yields a large amount of food guaranteed to last at least a little while. With so many amazing lasagna recipes you'll keep coming back to, you can stack just about any type of sauce, protein, and vegetables between layers of flat and wide pasta noodles and cover it all with cheese for the ultimate bake. If you're short on lasagna noodles and still want to make a layered pasta variation of the traditional recipe, there are plenty of other pasta shapes that will still suit your needs.

Advertisement

Consider that the type of pasta you'll want to use is one that's on the larger side with a fair amount of surface area to hold a lot of sauce and cheese — like big shells, farfalle, pappardelle, penne, or even ravioli. While flatter pastas work best, a little creativity will go a long way to making a lasagna-inspired dish with unconventional pasta shapes. Choosing alternatives to lasagna noodles might not fit the specifications of a typical recipe, but the practice comes in handy when you're short on pasta sheets. The most important thing is getting the right size and texture so that your filling has somewhere to go where it will stick. Also, unlike certain types of lasagna noodles, you'll want to cook your pasta prior to layering and baking it.

Advertisement