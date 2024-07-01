Hidden Vegetable Ravioli Lasagna Recipe

When was the last time you ate your daily recommended serving of vegetables? If you're having a hard time recalling, don't worry, you're not alone. According to most resources, it's recommended that adults eat at least five to six servings of vegetables a day which can be surprisingly hard to do for many of us! Whether you've got a young picky eater at home or you're trying to improve your nutrition, this clever recipe by developer Tess Le Moing sneaks 2.5 servings of vegetables into a simple, homemade marinara sauce.

Carrots, red bell peppers, zucchini, spinach, and San Marzano tomatoes are blended into a smooth and creamy sauce packed with a wide range of nutrients your body needs for optimal health. And the best part? The veggie sauce is featured in a weeknight-friendly twist on traditional lasagna, which uses ravioli instead of lasagna noodles. Not only does it take half the time to prepare, but it also gives you the opportunity to pack in more vegetables by using spinach or mushroom-stuffed ravioli. Pair this lasagna with a serving of steamed veggies or a simple green salad, and you've got yourself all the veggie servings you need in just one meal. You can easily double the recipe to feed and nourish your family all week.