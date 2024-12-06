The 3 Best Pumpkin Varieties To Use For Ultra Creamy Fall Soups

Pumpkins were a food staple for the Indigenous peoples of Mesoamerica for eons before they were cultivated by Native Americans in North America. Today, there is a plethora of types of pumpkin and squash in the fall. Some are great for classic pumpkin pie, while others are better for soup. We talked with Jesse-Sierra Ross — a former ballerina, now a cooking and home-entertaining expert, whose book "Seasons Around the Table: Effortless Entertaining with Floral Tablescapes & Seasonal Recipes" features menus and recipes and design tips for year-round entertaining. Jessie-Sierra had plenty of advice to offer about the cucurbit family, which includes pumpkins, cucumbers, squash, watermelon, and other gourds. "There are so many pumpkin varieties on the market that it sometimes gets tough to choose the best type for your particular recipe," Jesse-Sierra said.

Advertisement

"Most of your decision-making depends on the flavors and texture you're looking to develop." She has three favorite pumpkin varieties for making creamy soups: sugar pumpkins, Cinderella pumpkins, and pumpkin's "cousin," butternut squash. Sugar pumpkins resemble mini jack-o-lanterns, which Jesse-Sierra said "are amazing either roasted and pureed into a velvety soup, or peeled and cubed into a stew." Using canned pumpkin over fresh for soup may be a time-saving shortcut, but sugar pumpkin's sweet and dense flesh will yield a more flavorful dish. Sugar pumpkins can also be used as individual bowls for a hearty vegan-stuffed pumpkin recipe.