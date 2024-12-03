Canned Foods That Will Seriously Level Up Your Queso Dip
Queso dip is a delicious party staple that you can make in large quantities. It can be made with a variety of ingredients, but if you're going for convenience and affordability, you might want to consider incorporating canned goods into your cheesy dip. Canned foods can be found at most grocery stores and have a long shelf life, so you don't have to worry about fresh ingredients spoiling before you can get a chance to use them. We have plenty of inspiration for canned foods that will seriously level up your queso dip, whether you want to provide added flavor, texture, protein, or something else.
For each food, we will explore why the ingredient works in the dip, what it contributes in terms of flavor, consistency, or appearance, as well as any practical tips for adding it in. We have a blend of traditional items and then others that are a little bit more adventurous, allowing you to pick based on your mood or what you have available at home. You may even find that multiple canned products work well together for a delectable dip.
Ground beef
Ground beef is one of the canned meats you should consider stocking in your pantry. It's always nice to have a meat protein on hand, but life often gets in the way, and you might not get a chance to use it before it starts to get a bit funky. Using canned beef gives you plenty of wiggle room to use it, and you don't have to cook or thaw it out ahead of time. It can transform your queso dip from a simple cheese wonder with its savory and filling flair.
As an extra step, you could brown the beef in a skillet, but it's already fully cooked, so this is just a texture preference. The meat offers extra structure to the dip when you want something other than the smoothness of the cheese. Add supplementary seasonings, such as garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, and cumin, to liven up the ground beef, which may be bare without any spices. The canned meat works with other canned items, such as green chiles or tomatoes, for a hearty and practical way to enhance your queso dip.
Corn
Canned corn is a versatile ingredient to level up your queso. It has a sweetness that can act as a balance to the savory, tangy elements of the cream cheese (and other cheeses) while offering a soft but noticeable bite to the creaminess of the dip. You can use regular canned corn or jazz up the flavor even further with fire-roasted corn, which has a light, smokey taste, and cool-looking char marks. Thoroughly drain any liquid before adding the corn to the other ingredients.
If you use regular corn, you can leave it as is or toast it quickly on a pan for a similar fire-roasted effect. Give the queso an esquites (street corn) vibe with garlic, lime, chili powder, and cilantro in addition to the cheeses to imitate the cozy corn dish in a different way. But you may also utilize other canned ingredients, such as tomatoes, jalapeños, or bell peppers. Sprinkle a few kernels on top of your dip as a colorful garnish and serve with corn tortilla chips.
Artichoke hearts
We adore artichokes, but we don't love the cleaning and cooking process, which can be both time-consuming and strenuous. You can get around those additional steps by utilizing canned artichoke hearts. Get a can of the veg and drain it, as you don't want the extra liquid to create a runny queso. Chop the artichoke hearts into small pieces or blitz them in a food processor if you want to simplify the process. Don't blend them for too long, or else it may turn into a paste, and we want to leave some texture for the dip.
This game-changing ingredient adds a sophisticated touch to the dip when you want to enhance it distinctively. Artichoke also pairs nicely with canned spinach, tomatoes, chiles, or jalapeños. The veggie has an earthy flavor and slightly meaty texture, which can add a pleasant contrast to the otherwise rich and creamy cheese sauce. It also brings a touch of color speckled to the dip for an eye-catching appetizer or game-day snack.
Crab meat
Crab meat is a versatile seafood that deserves a place in your queso dip. It's a delicate meat with sweet yet briny notes that can provide an uplifting contrast to the creamy cheese base. This addition turns the dip into a luxurious delight that you can whip up for any gathering. You'll appreciate the flexibility of canned crab, so you can use it when you're ready. No stinky aroma here. However, don't skip rinsing and drying the crab meat. It's a top mistake you're making when using canned crab meat and can make a big difference in the texture of the queso.
Since it's a soft seafood, don't overmix the queso. This can quickly turn crab pieces into a pasty, tuna-like mess. You want balance — a bit of texture to remain intact but not huge lump pieces. The canned crustacean makes a scrumptious partner to many cheeses, from Monterey Jack to white cheddar to cream cheese. The crab queso is delicious when served warm, making it great for evenings or colder temperatures.
Refried beans
Refried beans are an all-star ingredient to include in queso dip. This canned product offers an earthy taste and thick consistency, which makes for a robust upgraded dip. It can quickly liven up a boring queso by making it filling, warming, and delicious. The beans make for a dense dip, that's perfect to scoop chips into or to add a dollop to tacos. Choose traditional refried beans or go for something with added flavors like spicy jalapeño. The flavors of the cheese and beans are also delicious with diced tomatoes, green chiles, or chopped green onions.
Some canned refried beans have a few whole beans sprinkled throughout that offer a nice change in consistency, but you could opt for smooth refried beans or quickly blend them if you want a uniform smoothness. A bean and queso dip is pretty succinct to construct but tastes rich and decadent, especially if you add heavy cream to even out the texture. For a visual component, top the queso with shredded cheese and allow it to melt against the warmth of the dip.
Evaporated milk
While cheese and evaporated milk are both dairy products, you might not have expected to add the latter to queso dip. But it's a pretty common ingredient that can alter a classic dip with a light caramel color, a velvety consistency, and some protein, which certainly doesn't hurt. It bolsters the viscosity without the graininess or lumps and bumps while not being as liquidy as your average milk.
There are plenty of cheese dip recipes to pick from that utilize evaporated milk, many of which are creamy dips with minimal texture. A lot of the mouthfeel will come directly from the cheese and evaporated milk, with some guest stars such as amber beer and Worcestershire sauce to provide nuanced notes. The beauty of evaporated milk-based queso lies in its simplicity. You don't have to use a lot of ingredients to create an elevated, luscious dip. If you want an extra razzle-dazzle, you can always top it with fresh cilantro or sliced jalapeño.
Coconut milk
The barely-there sweetness and a hint of tropical flavor from coconut milk may seem odd in queso, but it makes a good team with other dip ingredients. It's a top choice to add a luscious creaminess without the addition of dairy since there's already a bunch of cheese in the queso. Restricting yourself on foods you can create is a big mistake when using canned coconut milk, especially since you can pick from unsweetened, full-fat, light (a lower-fat version), or others based on dietary needs or the texture you're seeking.
Make a straightforward queso with full-fat canned coconut milk, shredded cheese, and chiles, and add taco seasoning to enrich the flavor. While it's quick enough to put together, it tastes decadent with a symmetry of creamy and spicy. Canned coconut milk is a fantastic ingredient to keep stocked in your pantry and include your queso. Add the queso to a quesadilla or on top of nachos for a heavenly meal.
Pumpkin puree
Pumpkin in queso? Yes! This orange canned food isn't just for pies and autumnal baked goods. Pumpkin is an epic addition to the dip because it brings a mild earthy taste and compelling color. You can stock up when it's seasonally available to use throughout the year. Pair it with Velveeta, diced tomatoes, and spicy green chiles for the start of an amazing queso. Eat this mixture with chips or make bold and filling pumpkin queso with black bean nachos to create an unforgettable dinner.
It's convenient enough that you can prep it ahead of time and then heat it later, but the dip always packs a flavorsome punch. The pumpkin makes a marvelous thick base, which means you don't need any thickeners, like cornstarch, to keep the queso together. Pumpkin on its own can be earthy and mellow, so you need to elevate it with spices. Cumin and chili powder are tasty starting points that complement the cheese. The bold hue of pumpkin queso can feel fresh and interesting when other versions look dull.
Enchilada sauce
Enchilada sauce in queso just makes sense. It's the simplest way to incorporate a powerhouse of flavors to elevate the dip instantly. It has a salty, tanginess from the vinegar and that pleasant warm hint of heat from chili peppers. Better yet, you can employ either red or green enchilada sauce based on preference or what you have at home. You may heighten it further by including add-ins for canned enchilada sauce, such as garlic or smoked paprika, which offer dimension to the dip.
Or amp up the spiciness by adding a dash of hot sauce, as many canned enchilada sauces come in mild or medium heat. Mix any enchilada addendum to the sauce before pouring it into the queso dip. However, you may also give the entire dish more flavor and texture by combining the enchilada sauce queso with other canned goods, such as black beans, chipotle peppers in adobo, or chicken. Have fun with the garnishes to result in a visually tantalizing dish.
Cream of mushroom soup
While using cream of mushroom soup might not be an obvious queso pick, it brings a creamy taste and texture with an added umami flavor from the mushrooms. This makes it a surprisingly scrumptious way to level up queso in a jiffy while complementing the savory notes from the cheese. It aids in providing a sumptuous creaminess while maintaining a thickened texture that something like canned coconut milk or evaporated milk can't supply. Pair the canned soup with cream cheese and processed cheese like Velveeta for a comforting dip that allows for plenty of customization.
Create a white cheese version with Velveeta queso blanco if you want to deliver a cool twist. You could add in a touch of heat and color from chopped chiles or some protein and added texture from browned pork sausage or canned ground beef. Mixed with cheese, it may be salty, so you may favor an unsalted or low-sodium soup. Canned cream of mushroom soup can bring a gourmet and dynamic taste at a happy price point. It's the secret ingredient that will have guests requesting it anytime they come to visit.
Black beans
Homemade beans are nothing short of amazing, but sometimes you simply don't have a couple of hours to spare to cook them from scratch. Canned black beans are a timely way to add Tex-Mex flair to the queso. The canned legumes also bring a hearty, protein- and fiber-rich element to queso dip when you want to provide added substance. They carry a salty component and satisfying pop of texture that can offer a respite from the uber creamy cheese-based dip.
If you don't want to add as much sodium to your food, you can rinse and drain them before mixing them in with other ingredients. The legumes bring a touch of color while offering a filling, earthy component to take basic queso into heightened territory. The seasoning in the beans tends to consist mainly of salt, so you can further elevate the flavor and Tex-Mex inspiration with chopped fresh cilantro, pico de gallo, or homemade taco seasoning with chili powder, cumin, oregano, garlic powder, and other tasty morsels.
Chipotle peppers in adobo sauce
Give queso dip a spicy and smokey spin with canned chipotle peppers in adobo sauce. This is a versatile foodstuff to keep in the pantry when you need a speedy way to revitalize your dinner. It consists of smoked, dried chipotle peppers (aka smoked and dried jalapeños) in adobo sauce, which is a medley of tomato puree, vinegar, onion powder, garlic powder, and other ingredients. The peppers and sauce can add a tempting color to the queso as well as a tangy and smokey complexity when you want to use canned foods that will seriously level up your queso dip.
How much you use ultimately depends on your personal heat preference or your specific recipe. You can use just a small amount or a whole can. However much you use, just make sure to give the peppers a nice chop so you're not left with an entire piece of pepper; cutting them makes for easy distribution with every chip you dip. Pour some of this enhanced queso on top of tacos for a distinctive and bold meal.
Canned chicken
Canned chicken is a top ingredient to have at home, and it makes a particularly filling and satisfying queso. No chopping or cleaning up your workspace from the germs of uncooked chicken. Contrary to what you may think if you've never tried it, the canned version has a lot of substance and a great texture, whereas chicken packets tend to be watery and mushy. After you drain any excess liquid, this can easily upgrade queso dip by making it feel more hearty and complete.
Shred it into even pieces, and you're ready to mix it into the cheese and other ingredients. It offers extra protein and blends seamlessly into the creaminess of the gooey cheese. It boosts the texture but also makes the queso more substantial so it's a win-win — just make sure to thoroughly spice the dip with something like fajita or taco seasoning. The chicken-cheese combo is not only an ideal game-day snack, but could also be part of a quick dinner. This hefty dip requires a thick chip, but celery or pretzels can work just as well.
Canned chorizo or sausage
Canned chorizo can bring a bold flavor and crumbly texture to queso dip for an enjoyable upgrade. It's rich and smoky but delightfully seasoned with paprika, garlic, and other spices. However, if you can't find the Spanish sausage at the international store or online, you can utilize standard canned sausage and then load in the seasonings. However, don't confound canned sausage with the miniature hotdog-looking Vienna sausage, as this won't provide the desired taste or texture.
The canned chorizo or sausage is fully cooked, so you don't have to stress about cooking it ahead of time, but you may choose to brown it in a pan for added depth. Both canned products result in a flavorful, meaty dip that's deeply savory. Break apart the pieces so they resemble the texture of ground meat, but you can leave larger fragments if desired. Bold cheeses like a lightly spicy pepper jack or queso Oaxaca can make a fantastic base for the dip. This version of queso dip makes a fun topping for nachos when you want something other than beef or chicken.
Potatoes
We love the ease of canned potatoes because fresh spuds can take a while to clean, peel, and cook. There are a couple of options to pick from, such as canned diced potatoes or whole ones. No matter your choice, it eliminates all the aforementioned steps while still supplying the desired creaminess. Blend the queso ingredients plus the potatoes in a blender for an elevated ultra-creamy and deceptively robust dip. You won't necessarily notice it's there, but you'll recognize the richness in this elevated dip.
It also works as a thickener if your queso is on the runny side, even if you don't strain the starchy potato liquid. Canned potatoes are a top choice for vegan queso paired with nutritional yeast but can be added to any queso dip that needs a thick boost and mellow flavor. If you prefer a touch of texture but still want to incorporate the creaminess of the spuds, puree the potatoes, then add them to the rest of the queso ingredients, like diced tomatoes.
Spinach
Raise your hand if you've ever forgotten a bag of fresh spinach in the fridge, only to find it once it was irrevocably slimy. It's a common issue for which canned spinach can come to the rescue. It's a helpful canned food item to have at home, plus the spinach brings added nutrients like protein, fiber, calcium, magnesium, and potassium into the queso. Thoroughly drain and squeeze excess liquid before adding it to the queso.
You could pair spinach's top companion, artichoke hearts, to create a spinach artichoke queso dip that's perfect for eating with chips and vegetables alike. But if you're seeking less traditional combinations, it's perfectly scrumptious with salsa, chiles, or crumbled bacon. You may prefer to chop the spinach to allow for more uniform pieces that meld seamlessly into the cheesiness. But pureeing the leafy greens creates an even smoother result. The spinach offers its mild earthy taste and a vibrant green hue to the queso for a pop of color when you want to heighten basic queso into a crowd-pleaser.