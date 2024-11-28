For those who enjoy a spirited cocktail, vodka is an easy and versatile liquor that your home bar should definitely have. While the differences between cheap and expensive vodka come down to smoothness and taste, there are plenty of ways to take an average vodka to the next level with the use of a few creative mixers. Because vodka itself has a generally mild flavor, you can adapt your cocktail to fit just about any flavor profile you want. From making your own mixers from scratch to sourcing the best ones on the market, you'll find something to accommodate and elevate your vodka of choice.

Between unique mixers and thoughtful garnishes, you can easily upgrade cheap vodka to make a cocktail that will impress. For example, try changing up the plain orange juice in a vodka screwdriver to a Sunberry Farms Passion Orange Guava Nectar (available on Amazon), also known as "POG" Juice, for a bright and tropical twist. You can serve it in a highball glass poured over pebble ice with a chunk of pineapple as a garnish. Whatever mixers you choose, it's all a matter of your willingness to get creative and think outside the box.